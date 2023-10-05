Plains GP Holdings, L.P. announced quarterly distribution with respect to the third quarter of 2023. PAGP announced the following quarterly cash distribution, which will be payable on November 14, 2023 to holders of the respective securities at the close of business on October 31, 2023: PAGP Class A Shares ? $0.2675 per Class A Share ($1.07 per Class A Share on an annualized basis), which is unchanged from the distribution paid in August 2023.
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. Announces Cash Distribution to the Third Quarter of 2023, Payable on November 14, 2023
October 05, 2023 at 05:30 pm EDT
