Plains GP Holdings, L.P. announced fourth quarter cash distribution, which will be payable on February 14, 2024 to holders of the respective securities at the close of business on January 31, 2024: The company Class A Shares ? $0.3175 per Class A Share ($1.27 per Class A Share on an annualized basis), which also represents a $0.05 increase from the distribution paid in November 2023 ($0.20 per unit increase, or 19%, on an annualized basis).
Plains GP Holdings, L.P.
Equities
PAGP
US72651A2078
Oil & Gas Transportation Services
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|16.07 USD
|-0.56%
|+0.75%
|+0.75%
|Jan. 08
|Plains GP Holdings, L.P. Announces Fourth Quarter Cash Distribution, Payable on February 14, 2024
|CI
|Nov. 06
|Truist Securities Raises Price Target on Plains GP to $21 From $17, Maintains Buy Rating
|MT
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+0.75%
|3 174 M $
|+4.15%
|78 208 M $
|+1.63%
|57 989 M $
|+2.35%
|43 247 M $
|+1.50%
|41 705 M $
|+3.69%
|41 558 M $
|+2.66%
|40 054 M $
|+1.39%
|37 155 M $
|+3.60%
|25 654 M $
|-2.90%
|19 129 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Plains GP Holdings, L.P. - Nasdaq
- News Plains GP Holdings, L.P.
- Plains GP Holdings, L.P. Announces Fourth Quarter Cash Distribution, Payable on February 14, 2024