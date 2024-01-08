Plains GP Holdings, L.P. announced fourth quarter cash distribution, which will be payable on February 14, 2024 to holders of the respective securities at the close of business on January 31, 2024: The company Class A Shares ? $0.3175 per Class A Share ($1.27 per Class A Share on an annualized basis), which also represents a $0.05 increase from the distribution paid in November 2023 ($0.20 per unit increase, or 19%, on an annualized basis).