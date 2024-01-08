Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates critical midstream infrastructure systems that connect various producing regions to key demand centers and export terminals. The Company's assets and the services it provides are primarily focused on crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL). The Company has two segments: Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment's operations generally consist of gathering and transporting crude oil using pipelines, gathering systems, trucks and at times on barges or railcars, in addition to providing terminalling, storage and other facilities-related services utilizing its integrated assets across the United States and Canada. The NGL segment's operations involve natural gas processing and NGL fractionation, storage, transportation and terminalling. The segment provides gathering, fractionation, storage, and/or terminalling services to third-party customers for a fee, and also engaged in merchant activities that support the assets.