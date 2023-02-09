Plains GP L P : 2022 4Q PAA & PAGP Earnings Conference Call Script - Q&A - Slides - Non-GAAP Reconciliation
4Q22 Operating Results Summary
4Q22
3Q22
Compare to Prior Quarter
4Q21
Compare to Prior Year Quarter
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
Compare to Prior Year
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
(Linked)
(Linked)
Variance
%
(Linked)
Variance
%
(Linked)
(Linked)
Variance
%
Crude Oil
$
504
$
536
$
(32)
(6)%
$
423
$
81
19 %
$
1,986
$
1,909
$
77
4 %
NGL
151
86
65
76 %
141
10
7 %
518
$
285
233
82 %
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
$
655
$
622
33
5 %
$
564
91
16 %
2,504
$
2,194
310
14 %
Other
$
4
$
1
3
300 %
$
-
4
N/A
6
$
2
4
200 %
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA
$
659
$
623
$
36
6 %
$
564
$
95
17 %
$
2,510
$
2,196
$
314
14 %
Crude Oil Segment (MBbl/d)
Tariff activities volumes:
Permian Basin:
Gathering pipelines
2,446
2,390
56
2 %
2,245
201
9 %
2,346
1,643
702
43 %
Intra-basin pipelines
2,276
2,136
140
7 %
1,905
371
19 %
2,084
1,740
344
20 %
Long-haul pipelines
1,473
1,172
301
26 %
1,147
326
28 %
1,208
1,029
179
17 %
Permian Basin Total
6,195
5,698
497
9 %
5,297
898
17 %
5,638
4,412
1,226
28 %
South Texas/Eagle Ford
382
344
38
11 %
358
24
7 %
357
326
31
10 %
Central
538
553
(15)
(3)%
495
43
9 %
512
455
57
13 %
Gulf Coast
229
252
(23)
(9)%
151
78
52 %
219
158
61
39 %
Rocky Mountain
327
304
23
8 %
367
(40)
(11)%
332
332
-
- %
Western
90
108
(18)
(17)%
228
(138)
(61)%
179
236
(57)
(24)%
Canada
333
322
11
3 %
306
27
9 %
328
286
42
15 %
Crude oil pipelines tariff activities total volumes
8,094
7,581
513
7 %
7,202
892
12 %
7,565
6,205
1,360
22 %
Commercial crude oil storage (MMbbl/Mo)
72
72
(72)
(100)%
72
(72)
(100)%
72
73
(0)
(1)%
Crude Oil Lease Gathering Purchases
1,409
1,390
19
1 %
1,419
(10)
(1)%
1,382
1,330
52
4 %
NGL segment (average daily volumes):
NGL Fractionation (MBbl/d)
155
121
34
28 %
127
28
22 %
137
129
8
6 %
NGL Pipelines
222
182
40
22 %
189
33
18 %
192
179
13
7 %
Propane and butane sales
128
56
72
129 %
125
3
2 %
94
110
(16)
(15)%
4Q22 Operating Results Summary vs. (G)
4Q22
Compare to Guidance
Actuals
4Q22 Guidance
Segment Adjusted
(1)
(Linked)
Variance
%
Crude Oil
$
504
$
473
$
31
7 %
NGL
151
128
23
18 %
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
655
601
54
9 %
Other
4
(2)
6
(319)%
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA
$
659
$
599
$
60
10 %
Crude Oil Segment Volumes (in thousands of barrels per day)
Permian Basin
6,195
6,168
27
0 %
South Texas/Eagle Ford
382
380
2
0 %
Mid-Continent
538
564
(26)
(5)%
Gulf Coast
229
209
20
9 %
Rocky Mountain
327
335
(8)
(2)%
Western
90
100
(10)
(10)%
Canada
333
324
9
3 %
Total Crude Oil Pipeline Volumes
8,094
8,081
13
0 %
Commercial crude oil storage (MMbbl/Mo)
72
72
(72)
(100)%
Crude oil lease gathering purchases
1,409
1,431
(22)
(2)%
NGL (average daily volumes)
NGL Fractionation
155
148
7
5 %
NGL Pipelines
222
214
8
4 %
Propane and butane sales
128
129
(1)
(1)%
Historic Operating Data
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
2022 YTD
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
2021 YTD
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
2020 YTD
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
(Linked)
(Linked)
Crude Oil
$
453
$
494
$
536
$
504
$
1,986
$
474
$
553
$
459
$
423
$
1,909
$
638
$
472
$
639
$
465
$
2,216
NGL
161
120
86
151
518
69
21
54
141
285
153
49
38
89
327
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
$
614
$
614
$
622
$
655
$
2,504
$
543
$
574
$
513
$
564
$
2,194
$
791
$
521
$
677
$
554
$
2,543
Other
$
-
$
1
$
1
$
4
$
6
$
-
$
1
$
1
$
-
$
2
$
2
$
1
$
1
$
-
$
3
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA
$
614
$
615
$
623
$
659
$
2,510
$
543
$
575
$
514
$
564
$
2,196
$
793
$
522
$
678
$
554
$
2,546
Crude Oil Segment Volumes (in thousands of barrels per day)
Permian Basin:
Gathering pipelines
2,202
2,342
2,390
2,446
2,346
1,316
1,482
1,522
2,245
1,643
1,610
1,415
1,435
1,431
1,472
Intra-basin pipelines
1,922
1,998
2,136
2,276
2,084
1,602
1,687
1,762
1,905
1,740
2,198
1,808
1,805
1,820
1,907
Long-haul pipelines
1,090
1,094
1,172
1,473
1,208
835
1,020
1,110
1,147
1,029
1,357
938
960
937
1,048
Permian Basin Total
5,214
5,434
5,698
6,195
5,638
3,753
4,189
4,394
5,297
4,412
5,165
4,161
4,200
4,188
4,427
South Texas/Eagle Ford
365
338
344
382
357
320
314
311
358
326
458
321
370
372
380
Mid-Continent
472
483
553
538
512
373
467
483
495
455
404
355
388
367
379
Gulf Coast
196
200
252
229
219
145
159
176
151
158
144
118
137
138
134
Rocky Mountain
346
353
304
327
332
287
327
344
367
332
273
244
238
224
245
Western
235
284
108
90
179
237
256
224
228
236
203
215
232
242
223
Canada
331
325
322
333
328
315
294
230
306
286
327
242
303
304
294
Crude Oil Pipelines
7,159
7,417
7,581
8,094
7,565
5,430
6,006
6,162
7,202
6,205
6,974
5,656
5,868
5,835
6,082
Commercial crude oil storage (MMbbl/Mo)
72
72
72
72
72
73
73
73
72
73
78
79
81
76
79
Crude oil lease gathering purchases
1,361
1,368
1,390
1,409
1,382
1,174
1,352
1,372
1,419
1,330
1,318
1,077
1,147
1,155
1,174
NGL (average daily volumes)
NGL Fractionation
134
137
121
155
137
144
129
119
127
129
154
122
110
129
129
NGL Pipelines
176
187
182
222
192
183
181
165
189
179
187
194
180
177
184
Propane and butane sales
134
58
56
128
94
185
70
59
125
110
179
53
67
139
110
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.