  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Plains GP Holdings, L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAGP   US72651A2078

PLAINS GP HOLDINGS, L.P.

(PAGP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-21 pm EDT
10.60 USD   +4.43%
01:05aPLAINS GP L P : J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference
PU
06/21PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/27PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Plains GP L P : J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference

06/22/2022 | 01:05am EDT
Investor Presentation

June 2022*

*Slide presentation substantially consistent with 2022 EIC Investor Conference presentation published May 16th, 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Financial Measures Disclosure

  • This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including, in particular, statements about the performance, plans, strategies and objectives for future operations of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. ("PAA") and Plains GP Holdings, L.P. ("PAGP"). These forward-looking statements are based on PAA's current views with respect to future events, based on what we believe to be reasonable assumptions. PAA and PAGP can give no assurance that future results or outcomes will be achieved. Important factors, some of which may be beyond
    PAA's and PAGP's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results or outcomes anticipated in the forward-looking statements are disclosed in PAA's and PAGP's respective filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
  • This presentation also contains non-GAAP financial measures relating to PAA, such as Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA, Implied DCF and Free Cash Flow. A reconciliation of these historical measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is available in the Investor Relations section of PAA's and PAGP's website at www.plains.com, select "PAA" or "PAGP," navigate to the "Financial Information" tab, then click on "Non-GAAP Reconciliations." PAA does not provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the equivalent GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis as it is impractical to forecast certain items that it has defined as
    "Selected Items Impacting Comparability" without unreasonable effort.

2

Plains: Financial & Operating Profile

Large, Integrated Asset Footprint; Investment Grade; Attractive Yield / Distribution Coverage

Financial Profile

~$19B

~8.5%

~250%

Enterprise

Distribution

Distribution

Value

Yield

Coverage

Investment Grade Credit Rating

Operating Profile

>7 MMb/d

>5 MMb/d

>1 MMb/d

Total Pipeline

Permian Pipeline

Crude Purchase

Tariff Volume

Tariff Volume

Volume

~140 MMb/mo

~200 Mb/d

~6 Bcf/d

Liquids Storage

NGL Fractionation

Straddle

Capacity

Capacity

Capacity

Crude Oil (blue)

NGL (red)

Key Hubs

Note: Financial and operating data as of 3/31/22, certain of asset data as of 12/31/21.

3

EV & Yield based on closing unit price as of 6/21/22 (current annualized distribution of $0.87 per common unit and distribution coverage per 2022(G) furnished May 4th, 2022).

Well Positioned Crude & NGL Businesses

Full-service: supply aggregation, quality segregation, flow assurance, access to multiple markets

Crude Oil Activities

2022(G) Adj. EBITDA: $2.275B

+/- 20%

NGL

NGL Activities

+/- 80% Crude Oil ( +/- 55% Permian)

2022(G) : Furnished May 4, 2022. Attributable to PAA.

4

Positioned to Maximize Unitholder Returns

Crude

Capturing Permian volume growth with minimal CAPEX

NGL

Optimizing NGL facilities with potential debottlenecking projects

Emerging

Evaluating capital-efficient opportunities utilizing existing assets

Energy

Financial

Delivering significant, multi-year Free Cash Flow, decreasing

debt & increasing cash returned to equity holders

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Plains GP Holdings LP published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 59 029 M - -
Net income 2022 142 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 368 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 8,13%
Capitalization 2 059 M 2 059 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,5%
Chart PLAINS GP HOLDINGS, L.P.
Duration : Period :
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLAINS GP HOLDINGS, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 10,60 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Willie C. W. Chiang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Harry N. Pefanis President & Director
Alan P. Swanson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Chris R. Chandler Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
John T. Raymond Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLAINS GP HOLDINGS, L.P.0.10%2 059
ENBRIDGE INC.7.14%82 570
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.11.34%51 132
TC ENERGY CORPORATION13.80%50 655
KINDER MORGAN, INC.4.98%36 393
WILLIAMS COMPANIES18.78%36 224