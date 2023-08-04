2Q23 Earnings Call
August 4, 2023
Forward-Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Financial Measures Disclosure
- This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including, in particular, statements about the performance, plans, strategies and objectives for future operations of Plains All
American Pipeline, L.P. ("PAA") and Plains GP Holdings, L.P. ("PAGP"). These forward-looking statements are based on PAA's current views with respect to future events, based on what we believe to be reasonable assumptions. PAA and PAGP can give no assurance that future results or outcomes will be achieved. Important factors, some of which may be beyond PAA's and PAGP's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results or outcomes anticipated in the forward-looking statements are disclosed in PAA's and PAGP's respective filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
- This presentation also contains non-GAAP financial measures relating to PAA, such as Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA, Implied DCF and Free Cash Flow. A reconciliation of these historical measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is available in the
Investor Relations section of PAA's and PAGP's website at www.plains.com, select "PAA" or "PAGP," navigate to the "Financial Information" tab, then click on "Non-GAAP Reconciliations."
PAA does not provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the equivalent GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis as it is impractical to forecast certain items that it has defined as "Selected Items Impacting Comparability" without unreasonable effort.
Definitions for certain non-GAAP financial measures and other terms used throughout this presentation are included in the appendix.
2Q23 Earnings Highlights
Continued execution, expect to be at the high-end of 2023 full-year Adj. EBITDA guidance range
Strong Execution
Segment Performance
Self-Funding Capital
$597
$529 / $62
$244
2Q23 Adj. EBITDA
2Q23 Crude / NGL
2023 YTD Investment & Maintenance
attributable to PAA ($MM)
Segment Adj. EBITDA ($MM)
Capital Net to PAA ($MM)
Expect to be at the
Generating Significant
Reducing Debt
High-End
Free Cash Flow
$2.45 - $2.55
$1.6
$1.0
2023(G) Adj. EBITDA
2023(G) Free
2023(G) Gross Debt Reduction ($Bln) /
attributable to PAA ($Bln)
Cash Flow(1)($Bln)
$600MM Net Debt Reduction(2)
2023(G): Furnished August 4, 2023. (1) Free Cash Flow estimate includes Net A&D inflows of ~$140MM & ~$50MM of working capital outflows. (2) Excludes cash on balance sheet which can be used for debt reduction.

2023(G): Key Financial Metrics
Executing against our 2023 Plan (now expect high-end of Adj. EBITDA range)
Adj. EBITDA attributable to PAA
$2.45B - $2.55B
(now expected at high-end)
Year-End Leverage Ratio
<3.5x
Free Cash Flow (FCF)
$1.6B(1)
Investment Capital
(Net to PAA)
$325MM
2023(G): Furnished August 4, 2023. Non-rangebound metrics align with midpoint of Adj. EBITDA attributable to PAA; amounts intended to be +/-.
(1) Free Cash Flow estimate includes Net A&D inflows of ~$140MM & ~$50MM of working capital outflows.
Permian Gathering Bolt-On Acquisition
Capital disciplined & efficient growth transaction further enhances premier Permian footprint
Transaction Overview / Highlights
- Permian JV acquired(1) the remaining 43% interest in the Northern Midland Basin gathering system from Diamondback
- ~$225MM purchase price (~$145MM net to PAA), funded with excess FCF
- Capital disciplined, bolt-on acquisition
- Expect to generate unlevered returns consistent with
Plains' return thresholds
- Expect to generate unlevered returns consistent with
- Enhancing premier Permian footprint
- Further aligns Permian JV with Diamondback in the core of the Midland Basin
- Acquisition closed on July 28, 2023.
Midland
Basin
Midland
Wink
Crane
Delaware
Basin
McCamey
PERMIAN JV
BOLT-ON ASSETS
PERMIAN LONG-HAUL
