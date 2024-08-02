Non-GAAP Reconciliations and Supplemental Calculations: Table of Contents
Introduction
Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income Attributable to PAA Adjusted Net Income Per Common Unit
Net Income Per Common Unit to Adjusted Net Income Per Common Unit Reconciliation PAA Credit Metrics
Implied Distributable Cash Flow
Net Income Per Common Unit to Implied DCF Per Common Unit and Common Unit Equivalent Reconciliation Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Financial Liquidity Measures Reconciliation Segment Information
Introduction
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Selected Items Impacting Comparability
To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses additional measures known as "non-GAAP financial measures" in its evaluation of past performance and prospects for the future and to assess the amount of cash that is available for distributions, debt repayments, common equity repurchases and other general partnership purposes. The primary additional measures used by management are Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA, Implied Distributable Cash Flow ("DCF"), Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow after Distributions.
Our definition and calculation of certain non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA, Implied DCF and certain other non-GAAP financial performance measures are reconciled to Net Income/(Loss), and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Free Cash Flow after Distributions and certain other non-GAAP financial liquidity measures are reconciled to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP, for the historical periods presented in the following pages, and should be viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our Consolidated Financial Statements in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and notes thereto. We do not provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the equivalent GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis as it is impractical to forecast certain items that we have defined as "Selected Items Impacting Comparability" without unreasonable effort, due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence and financial impact of and the periods in which such items may be recognized. Thus, a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the equivalent GAAP financial measures could result in disclosure that could be imprecise or potentially misleading.
Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income tax (expense)/benefit, depreciation and amortization (including our proportionate share of depreciation and amortization, including write-downs related to cancelled projects and impairments, of unconsolidated entities), gains and losses on asset sales and asset impairments, gains or losses on investments in unconsolidated entities, and interest income on promissory notes between and amongst PAA and related entities, adjusted for certain selected items impacting comparability. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA excludes the portion of Adjusted EBITDA that is attributable to noncontrolling interests.
Management believes that the presentation of such additional financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding our performance and results of operations because these measures, when used to supplement related GAAP financial measures, (i) provide additional information about our core operating performance and ability to fund distributions to our unitholders through cash generated by our operations and (ii) provide investors with the same financial analytical framework upon which management bases financial, operational, compensation and planning/budgeting decisions.We also present these and additional non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income attributable to PAA and basic and diluted adjusted net income per common unit, as they are measures that investors, rating agencies and debt holders have indicated are useful in assessing us and our results of operations. These non-GAAP financial performance measures may exclude, for example, (i) charges for obligations that are expected to be settled with the issuance of equity instruments, (ii) gains and losses on derivative instruments that are related to underlying activities in another period (or the reversal of such adjustments from a prior period), gains and losses on derivatives that are either related to investing activities (such as the purchase of linefill) or purchases of long-term inventory, and inventory valuation adjustments, as applicable, (iii) long-term inventory costing adjustments, (iv) items that are not indicative of our core operating results and/or (v) other items that we believe should be excluded in understanding our core operating performance. These measures may be further adjusted to include amounts related to deficiencies associated with minimum volume commitments whereby we have billed the counterparties for their deficiency obligation and such amounts are recognized as deferred revenue in "Other current liabilities" in our Consolidated Financial Statements in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We also adjust for amounts billed by our equity method investees related to deficiencies under minimum volume commitments. Such amounts are presented net of applicable amounts subsequently recognized into revenue. Furthermore, the calculation of these measures contemplates tax effects as a separate reconciling item, where applicable. We have defined all such items as "selected items impacting comparability." Due to the nature of the selected items, certain selected items impacting comparability may impact certain non-GAAP financial measures, referred to as adjusted results, but not impact other non-GAAP financial measures. We do not necessarily consider all of our selected items impacting comparability to be non-recurring, infrequent or unusual, but we believe that an understanding of these selected items impacting comparability is material to the evaluation of our operating results and prospects.
Although we present selected items impacting comparability that management considers in evaluating our performance, you should also be aware that the items presented do not represent all items that affect comparability between the periods presented. Variations in our operating results are also caused by changes in volumes, prices, exchange rates, mechanical interruptions, acquisitions, divestitures, investment capital projects and numerous other factors and will be discussed, as applicable, in management's discussion and analysis of operating results in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in our Annual Report on form 10-K for the period(s) applicable.
Non-GAAP Financial Liquidity Measures
Management uses the non-GAAP financial liquidity measures Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow after Distributions to assess the amount of cash that is available for distributions, debt repayments, common equity repurchases and other general partnership purposes. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is defined as Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, less Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Investing Activities, which primarily includes acquisition, investment and maintenance capital expenditures, investments in unconsolidated entities and the impact from the purchase and sale of linefill, net of proceeds from the sales of assets and further impacted by distributions to and contributions from noncontrolling interests. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is further reduced by cash distributions paid to our preferred and common unitholders to arrive at Adjusted Free Cash Flow after Distributions.
We also present these measures and additional non-GAAP financial liquidity measures as they are measures that investors have indicated are useful. We present the Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Excluding Changes in Assets & Liabilities) for use in assessing our underlying business liquidity and cash flow generating capacity excluding fluctuations caused by timing of when amounts earned or incurred were collected, received or paid from period to period. Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Excluding Changes in Assets & Liabilities) is defined as Adjusted Free Cash Flow excluding the impact of "Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions" on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Excluding Changes in Assets & Liabilities) is further reduced by cash distributions paid to our preferred and common unitholders to arrive at Adjusted Free Cash Flow after Distributions (Excluding Changes in Assets & Liabilities).
Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income Attributable to PAA (in millions) (1) (2)
Selected Items Impacting Comparability (3)
2024
2023
2022
2021
Q1
Q2
YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Derivative activities and inventory valuation adjustments Long-term inventory costing adjustments Deficiencies under minimum volume commitments, net Equity-indexed compensation expense
Foreign currency revaluation Transaction-related expenses Line 901 incident
Selected items impacting comparability - Adjusted EBITDA Derivative activities
Gain (loss) on/(impairment of) investments in unconsolidated entities, net
Gains/(losses) on asset sales and asset impairments, net Tax effect on selected items impacting comparability Other
Selected items impacting comparability - Adjusted net income attributable to PAA
$
(159)
$
(24)
$
(184)
$
(34)
$
86
$
(196)
$
43
$
(101)
$
(132)
$
(28)
$
327
$
(76)
$
91
$
131
$
(86)
$
(9)
$
249
$
285
33
(10)
24
(29)
(2)
58
(62)
(35)
92
13
(83)
(18)
4
41
27
13
13
94
12
(7)
5
7
2
(14)
(8)
(12)
(6)
(10)
(16)
24
(7)
32
(6)
(56)
38
7
(9)
(10)
(19)
(10)
(8)
(10)
(8)
(36)
(7)
(7)
(9)
(8)
(32)
(5)
(4)
(6)
(5)
(19)
9
7
17
3
(5)
5
(11)
(8)
9
(19)
(32)
2
(41)
8
7
(18)
11
7
-
-
-
-
-
(1)
-
(1)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3)
(2)
(11)
(16)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(10)
(10)
(85)
-
-
(10)
(95)
-
-
-
(15)
(15)
$
(114)
$
(44)
$
(157)
$
(63)
$
73
$
(158)
$
(56)
$
(203)
$
(129)
$
(51)
$
187
$
(86)
$
(80)
$
207
$
(65)
$
(78)
$
280
$
343
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4
2
1
7
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
29
-
28
-
-
1
345
346
-
-
-
2
2
-
(1)
(1)
154
(3)
(7)
9
152
42
3
-
(315)
(269)
(2)
(369)
(221)
-
(592)
30
8
37
(10)
(20)
38
4
13
8
(13)
(85)
24
(65)
(15)
1
32
(63)
(44)
(4)
(1)
(6)
(3)
-
(7)
-
(10)
-
-
(1)
8
7
-
-
-
-
-
$
(88)
$
(38)
$
(127)
$
78
$
50
$
(105)
$
(43)
$
(20)
$
(79)
$
(57)
$
104
$
(23)
$
(54)
$
190
$
(433)
$
(267)
$
219
$
(291)
Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA Reconciliation
2024
2023
2022
2021
Q1
Q2
YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Net Income/(Loss)
$
351
$
330
$
681
$
475
$
349
$
279
$
399
$
1,502
$
225
$
251
$
442
$
310
$
1,228
$
423
$
(216)
$
(55)
$
497
$
648
Interest expense, net of certain items (4)
95
96
190
98
95
97
97
386
107
99
99
100
405
107
107
106
106
425
Income tax expense/(benefit)
14
62
77
53
43
(14)
39
121
21
47
109
12
189
24
(10)
(30)
88
73
Depreciation and amortization
254
257
511
256
259
260
273
1,048
230
242
238
254
965
177
196
178
223
774
(Gains)/losses on asset sales and asset impairments, net
-
1
1
(154)
3
7
(9)
(152)
(42)
(3)
-
315
269
2
369
221
-
592
(Gain on)/impairment of investments in unconsolidated
-
-
-
-
-
(29)
-
(28)
-
-
(1)
(345)
(346)
-
-
-
(2)
(2)
entities, net
Depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated entities (5)
19
17
37
22
24
21
20
87
20
17
21
27
85
20
68
21
14
123
Selected items impacting comparability - Adjusted EBITDA
114
44
157
63
(73)
158
56
203
129
51
(187)
86
80
(207)
65
78
(280)
(343)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
847
$
807
$
1,654
$
813
$
700
$
779
$
875
$
3,167
$
690
$
704
$
721
$
759
$
2,875
$
546
$
579
$
519
$
646
$
2,290
Less: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests
(129)
(133)
(263)
(98)
(103)
(117)
(138)
(456)
(76)
(89)
(98)
(100)
(365)
(3)
(4)
(5)
(82)
(94)
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA
$
718
$
674
$
1,391
$
715
$
597
$
662
$
737
$
2,711
$
614
$
615
$
623
$
659
$
2,510
$
543
$
575
$
514
$
564
$
2,196
Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to PAA Reconciliation
2024
2023
2022
2021
Q1
Q2
YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Net Income/(Loss)
$
351
$
330
$
681
$
475
$
349
$
279
$
399
$
1,502
$
225
$
251
$
442
$
310
$
1,228
$
423
$
(216)
$
(55)
$
497
$
648
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(85)
(80)
(166)
(53)
(56)
(76)
(87)
(272)
(38)
(48)
(58)
(47)
(191)
(1)
(4)
(4)
(47)
(55)
Net income/(loss) attributable to PAA
$
266
$
250
$
515
$
422
$
293
$
203
$
312
$
1,230
$
187
$
203
$
384
$
263
$
1,037
$
422
$
(220)
$
(59)
$
450
$
593
Selected items impacting comparability - Adjusted net income
88
38
127
(78)
(50)
105
43
20
79
57
(104)
23
54
(190)
433
267
(219)
291
attributable to PAA
Adjusted net income attributable to PAA
$
354
$
288
$
642
$
344
$
243
$
308
$
355
$
1,250
$
266
$
260
$
280
$
286
$
1,091
$
232
$
213
$
208
$
231
$
884
_________________________________________
- Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.
- Certain of our non-GAAP financial measures may not be impacted by each of the selected items impacting comparability.
- For more information regarding our Selected Items Impacting Comparability, please refer to our most recently issued PAA & PAGP Earnings Release.
- Represents "Interest expense, net" as reported on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, net of interest income associated with promissory notes between and amongst PAA and related entities.
- Adjustment to add back our proportionate share of depreciation and amortization expense (including write-downs related to cancelled projects) of unconsolidated entities.
Adjusted Net Income Per Common Unit (in millions, except per unit data) (1) (2)
Basic and Diluted Adjusted Net Income Per Common Unit
2024
Q1 Q2 YTD
2023
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD
2022
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD
2021
YTD
Net income attributable to PAA
$
266
$
250
$
515
$
422
$
293
$
203
$
312
$
1,230
$
187
$
203
$
384
$
263
$
1,037
$
593
Selected items impacting comparability - Adjusted net income attributable
88
38
127
(78)
(50)
105
43
20
79
57
(104)
23
54
291
to PAA (3)
Adjusted net income attributable to PAA
$
354
$
288
$
642
$
344
$
243
$
308
$
355
$
1,250
$
266
$
260
$
280
$
286
$
1,091
$
884
Distributions to Series A preferred unitholders (4)
(44)
(44)
(88)
(42)
(44)
(44)
(44)
(173)
(37)
(37)
(37)
(37)
(149)
(149)
Distributions to Series B preferred unitholders (4)
(19)
(19)
(39)
(18)
(18)
(19)
(20)
(76)
(12)
(12)
(12)
(15)
(52)
(49)
Amounts allocated to participating securities
(2)
(8)
(10)
(2)
(5)
(1)
(1)
(10)
(1)
(1)
(2)
(1)
(5)
(3)
Other
1
1
3
1
1
1
1
5
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted net income allocated to common unitholders
$
290
$
218
$
508
$
283
$
177
$
245
$
291
$
996
$
216
$
210
$
229
$
233
$
885
$
683
Basic and diluted weighted average common units outstanding (5)(6)
701
701
701
698
698
700
701
699
705
702
698
698
701
716
Basic and diluted adjusted net income per common unit
$
0.41
$
0.31
$
0.72
$
0.41
$
0.25
$
0.35
$
0.42
$
1.42
$
0.31
$
0.30
$
0.33
$
0.33
$
1.26
$
0.95
__________________________________________
- Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.
- We calculate adjusted net income allocated to common unitholders based on the distributions pertaining to the current period's net income ). After adjusting for the appropriate period's distributions, the remaining undistributed earnings or excess distributions over earnings, if any,are allocated to the common unitholders and participating securities in accordance with the contractual terms of our partnership agreement in effect for the period and as further prescribed under the two-class method.
- Certain of our non-GAAP financial measures may not be impacted by each of the selected items impacting comparability.
- Distributions pertaining to the period presented.
- The possible conversion of our Series A preferred units was excluded from the calculation of diluted adjusted net income per common unit as the effect was either antidilutive or did not change the presentation of diluted adjusted net income per common unit.
- Our equity-indexed compensation plan awards that contemplate the issuance of common units are considered dilutive unless (i) they become vested only upon the satisfaction of a performance condition and (ii) that performance condition has yet to be satisfied. Equity-indexed compensation plan awards that are deemed to be dilutive are reduced by a hypothetical common unit repurchase based on the remaining unamortized fair value, as prescribed by the treasury stock method in guidance issued by the FASB. For certain periods presented, such equity-indexed compensation plan awards did not change the presentation of diluted weighted average common units outstanding or diluted adjusted net income per common unit.
Net Income Per Common Unit to Adjusted Net Income Per Common Unit Reconciliation (1)
Basic and Diluted Adjusted Net Income Per Common Unit
2024
Q1 Q2 YTD
2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
2022
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD
2021
YTD
Basic and diluted net income per common unit
$
0.29
$
0.26
$
0.55
$
0.52
$
0.32
$
0.20
$
0.35
$
1.40
$
0.19
$
0.22
$
0.48
$
0.30
$
1.19
$
0.55
Selected items impacting comparability per common unit (2)
0.12
0.05
0.17
(0.11)
(0.07)
0.15
0.07
0.02
0.12
0.08
(0.15)
0.03
0.07
0.40
Basic and diluted adjusted net income per common unit
$
0.41
$
0.31
$
0.72
$
0.41
$
0.25
$
0.35
$
0.42
$
1.42
$
0.31
$
0.30
$
0.33
$
0.33
$
1.26
$
0.95
_____________________________________________
- Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.
- For more information regarding our Selected Items Impacting Comparability, please refer to our most recently issued PAA & PAGP Earnings Release.
PAA Credit Metrics (in millions, except ratio amounts)(1)
Debt Capitalization Ratios
2024
2023
2022
2021
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
March 31,
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
Short-term debt
$
554
$
765
$
708
$
709
$
710
$
446
$
1,159
$
822
Senior notes, net
7,244
7,139
7,238
7,239
7,241
7,242
7,237
8,329
Other long-term debt, net
64
72
50
49
55
63
50
69
Long-term debt
7,308
7,211
7,288
7,288
7,296
7,305
7,287
8,398
Total debt
$
7,862
$
7,976
$
7,996
$
7,997
$
8,006
$
7,751
$
8,446
$
9,220
Long-term debt
$
7,308
$
7,211
$
7,288
$
7,288
$
7,296
$
7,305
$
7,287
$
8,398
Partners' capital excluding noncontrolling interests
10,339
10,276
10,243
10,379
10,285
10,422
10,057
9,972
Total book capitalization excluding noncontrolling interests ("Total
$
17,647
$
17,487
$
17,531
$
17,667
$
17,581
$
17,727
$
17,344
$
18,370
book capitalization")
Total book capitalization, including short-term debt
$
18,201
$
18,252
$
18,239
$
18,376
$
18,291
$
18,173
$
18,503
$
19,192
Long-termdebt-to-total book capitalization
41 %
41 %
42 %
41 %
41 %
41 %
42 % 46 %
Total debt-to-total book capitalization, including short-term debt
43 %
44 %
44 %
44 %
44 %
43 %
46 % 48 %
_____________________________________________
(1) Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.
Implied Distributable Cash Flow (in millions, except per unit and ratio data)(1)
Implied Distributable Cash Flow Reconciliation
Three Months Ended
YTD
Three Months Ended
YTD
Twelve Months Ended December
31,
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
Mar 31, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
2023
2022
2021
$
847
$
807
$
1,654
$
813
$
700
$
1,513
$
3,167
$
2,875
$
2,290
Interest expense, net of certain non-cash and other items (3)
(90)
(91)
(180)
(93)
(90)
(183)
(367)
(391)
(401)
Maintenance capital
(57)
(61)
(118)
(48)
(62)
(109)
(231)
(211)
(168)
Investment capital of noncontrolling interests (4)
(25)
(17)
(41)
(23)
(17)
(40)
(87)
(69)
(9)
Current income tax expense
(53)
(69)
(123)
(61)
(20)
(81)
(145)
(84)
(50)
Distributions from unconsolidated entities in excess of/(less than) adjusted equity earnings (5)
12
(5)
7
(12)
(8)
(20)
(37)
(28)
16
Distributions to noncontrolling interests (6)
(100)
(97)
(198)
(78)
(73)
(151)
(333)
(298)
(14)
Implied DCF
$
534
$
467
$
1,001
$
498
$
430
$
929
$
1,967
$
1,794
$
1,664
Preferred unit distributions paid (6)
(64)
(63)
(127)
(55)
(59)
(115)
(241)
(198)
(198)
Implied DCF available to common unitholders
$
470
$
404
$
874
$
443
$
371
$
814
$
1,726
$
1,596
$
1,466
Weighted average common units outstanding
701
701
701
698
698
698
699
701
716
Weighted average common units and common unit equivalents
772
772
772
769
769
769
770
772
787
Implied DCF per common unit (7)
$
0.67
$
0.58
$
1.25
$
0.63
$
0.53
$
1.17
$
2.47
$
2.28
$
2.05
Implied DCF per common unit and common unit equivalent (8)
$
0.67
$
0.58
$
1.25
$
0.62
$
0.54
$
1.16
$
2.46
$
2.26
$
2.05
Cash distribution paid per common unit
$
0.3175
$
0.3175
$
0.6350
$
0.2675
$
0.2675
$
0.5350
$
1.0700
$
0.8325
$
0.7200
Common unit cash distributions (6)
$
223
$
223
$
445
$
187
$
187
$
374
$
748
$
584
$
517
Common unit distribution coverage ratio
2.11x
1.81x
1.96x
2.37x
1.98x
2.18x
2.31x
2.73x
2.84x
Implied DCF excess
$
247
$
181
$
429
$
256
$
184
$
440
$
978
$
1,012
$
949
_____________________________________________
- Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.
- Please refer to the "Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income Attributable to PAA" table, where we reconcile Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA.
- Excludes certain non-cash items impacting interest expense such as amortization of debt issuance costs and terminated interest rate swaps, as well as interest income associated with promissory notes between and amongst PAA and related entities.
- Investment capital expenditures attributable to noncontrolling interests that reduce Implied DCF available to PAA common unitholders.
- Comprised of cash distributions received from unconsolidated entities less equity earnings in unconsolidated entities (adjusted for our proportionate share of depreciation and amortization, including write-downs related to cancelled projects and impairments, gains and losses on significant asset sales by such entities and selected items impacting comparability of unconsolidated entities).
- Cash distributions paid during the period presented.
- Implied DCF Available to Common Unitholders for the period divided by the weighted average common units outstanding for the period.
- Implied DCF Available to Common Unitholders for the period, adjusted for Series A preferred unit cash distributions paid, divided by the weighted average common units and common unit equivalents outstanding for the period. Our Series A preferred units are convertible into common units, generally on a one-for-one basis and subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments, in whole or in part, subject to certain minimum conversion amounts.
Net Income Per Common Unit to Implied DCF Per Common Unit and Common Unit Equivalent Reconciliation (1) (2)
Implied DCF Per Common Unit
Three Months Ended
YTD
Three Months Ended
YTD
Twelve Months Ended
Mar 31, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Basic net income per common unit
$
0.29
$
0.26
$
0.55
$
0.52
$
0.32
$
0.84
$
1.40
$
1.19
$
0.55
Reconciling items per common unit
0.38
0.32
0.70
0.11
0.21
0.33
1.07
1.09
1.50
Implied DCF per common unit
$
0.67
$
0.58
$
1.25
$
0.63
$
0.53
$
1.17
$
2.47
$
2.28
$
2.05
Implied DCF Per Common Unit and Common Unit Equivalent
Three Months Ended
YTD
Three Months Ended
YTD
Twelve Months Ended
Mar 31, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Basic net income per common unit
$
0.29
$
0.26
$
0.55
$
0.52
$
0.32
$
0.84
$
1.40
$
1.19
$
0.55
Reconciling items per common unit and common unit equivalent
0.38
0.32
0.70
0.10
0.22
0.32
1.06
1.07
1.50
Implied DCF per common unit and common unit equivalent
$
0.67
$
0.58
$
1.25
$
0.62
$
0.54
$
1.16
$
2.46
$
2.26
$
2.05
_____________________________________________
- Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.
- For information regarding our reconciliation of net income per common unit to Implied DCF per common unit and common unit equivalent, please refer to our latest issued PAA & PAGP Earnings Release.
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Financial Liquidity Measures Reconciliation (in millions): (1)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow After Distributions Reconciliation
2024
Q1 Q2 YTD
2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
2022
YTD
2021
YTD
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
419
$
653
$
1,072
$
743
$
888
$
85
$
1,011
$
2,727
$
2,408
$
1,996
Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted free cash
flow:
Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities
(261)
(157)
(418)
158
(165)
(438)
(257)
(702)
(526)
386
Cash contributions from noncontrolling interests
12
12
24
-
-
53
53
106
26
1
Cash distributions paid to noncontrolling interests (2)
(100)
(97)
(198)
(78)
(73)
(86)
(97)
(333)
(298)
(14)
Adjusted free cash flow (3)
$
70
$
411
$
480
$
823
$
650
$
(386)
$
710
$
1,798
$
1,610
$
2,369
Cash distributions (4)
(287)
(286)
(572)
(242)
(246)
(250)
(252)
(989)
(782)
(715)
Adjusted free cash flow after distributions (3) (5)
$
(217)
$
125
$
(92)
$
581
$
404
$
(636)
$
458
$
809
$
828
$
1,654
Adjusted Free Cash Flow after Distributions (Excluding Changes in Assets & Liabilities)
2024
Q1 Q2 YTD
2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
2022
YTD
2021
YTD
Adjusted free cash flow (3)
$
70
$
411
$
480
$
823
$
650
$
(386)
$
710
$
1,798
$
1,610
$
2,369
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions
192
10
201
(198)
(131)
443
(308)
(194)
191
227
Adjusted free cash flow (excluding changes in assets & liabilities) (6)
$
262
$
421
$
681
$
625
$
519
$
57
$
402
$
1,604
$
1,801
$
2,596
Cash distributions (4)
(287)
(286)
(572)
(242)
(246)
(250)
$
(252)
$
(989)
(782)
(715)
Adjusted free cash flow after distributions (excluding changes in assets and liabilities) (6)
$
(25)
$
135
$
109
$
383
$
273
$
(193)
$
150
$
615
$
1,019
$
1,881
_____________________________________________
- Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.
- Cash distributions paid during the period presented.
- Management uses the non-GAAP financial liquidity measures Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow after Distributions to assess the amount of cash that is available for distributions, debt repayments, common equity repurchases and other general partnership purposes.
- Cash distributions paid to our preferred and common unitholders during the period presented.
- Excess Adjusted Free Cash Flow after Distributions is retained to establish reserves for future distributions, capital expenditures, debt reduction and other partnership purposes. Adjusted Free Cash Flow after Distributions shortages may be funded from previously established reserves, cash on hand or from borrowings under our credit facilities or commercial paper program.
- Management uses the non-GAAP financial liquidity measures Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Excluding Changes in Assets & Liabilities) and Adjusted Free Cash Flow after Distributions (Excluding Changes in Assets & Liabilities) to assess the underlying business liquidity and cash flow generating capacity excluding fluctuations caused by timing of when amounts earned or incurred were collected, received or paid from period to period.
