Plains GP Holdings, L.P.

PLAINS GP HOLDINGS, L.P.

(PAGP)
  Report
Summary 
All News

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. - PAGP

03/03/2021 | 03:01am EST
NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  Plains GP Holdings, L.P. ("Plains GP" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PAGP).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Plains GP and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On February 9, 2021, Plains GP issued a press release reporting fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results.  Among other results, Plains GP reported fourth-quarter GAAP earnings-per-share of –$0.11, missing estimates by $0.33, and fourth-quarter revenues of $5.96 billion, representing a 34.9% year-to-year decline and missing estimates by $260 million

On this news, Plains GP's stock price fell $0.84 per share, or 8.97%, to close at $8.52 per share on February 10, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-plains-gp-holdings-lp----pagp-301239247.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
