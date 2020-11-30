Log in
0.1058 USD   +2.42%
Plaintree : November 27, 2020

11/30/2020 | 10:21am EST
Plaintree Systems Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Arnprior, Ontario (November 27. 2020) - Plaintree Systems Inc. (CSE: NPT) ("Plaintree" or the "Company").

Quarterly Statements for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021 ending September 30, 2020

Plaintree announced today that it has released its unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and related management discussions and analysis for the three and six months ended September 30, 2020.

During the three and six months ended September 30, 2020 of fiscal 2021, Plaintree realized revenues of $2,377,581 and $5,049,355 respectively, comparable to $7,030,130 and $11,174,035 for the same periods of fiscal 2020.

Net (loss) income was $(179,071) and $170,984 in the three and six month period ending September 30, 2020 respectively, as compared to net income of $1,419,903 and $1,183,883 for the comparable periods ending September 30, 2019.

"Between the COVID-19 pandemic and the contentious US elections, it would be an understatement to say that every CEO finds navigating today's business environment to be very challenging." said David Watson Plaintree CEO. "As we have mentioned before, being diversified can often be a blessing. Although our commercial Aerospace division has been hit hard, our Military Aerospace company has continued its growth in business this year. Increased gold and other commodities prices have generated an increase in potential dome orders, however COVID- 19 outbreaks at mines have delayed the purchasing process of many of our customers. It is important to note that Government assistance over Q1 and Q2 has been a tremendous assistance to Plaintree achieving a profit during this period. We continue to plan for recovery in all our markets."

About Plaintree Systems

Plaintree has two diversified product lines consisting of Specialty Structures and Electronics.

The Specialty Structures Division includes the former Triodetic Group with over 40 years of experience, is a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum and stainless steel specialty structures such as commercial domes, foundations for unstable soil conditions and flood zones, for free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames and industrial dome coverings and Spotton Corporation, a design and manufacturer of high end custom hydraulic and pneumatic valves and cylinders.

The Electronics Division includes the legacy Hypernetics and Summit Aerospace USA Inc. businesses. Hypernetics was established in 1972 and is a manufacturer of avionic components for various applications including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft instrument indicators, solenoids, high purity valves and permanent magnet alternators. Summit Aerospace USA Inc. provides high precision machining to the aerospace and defense markets. Our facility includes 5 axis CNC precision machining of complex castings

and large ring parts such as turbine and assembly shrouds as well as assembly & pressure seals. Summit will support requirements from concept, prototype and throughout production.

Plaintree's shares are traded under the symbol "NPT". Shareholders and Investors can access Company information on CSE's website and receive full Company disclosure monthly. For more information on Plaintree or to receive stock quotes, complete with trading summaries, bid size and ask price, brokerage house participation, insider reports, news releases, disclosure information, and CSE and SEDAR filings, visit the CSE website at www.cnsx.ca or the Company's website at www.plaintree.com.

Plaintree is publicly traded in Canada on the CSE (NPT) with 12,925,253 common shares and 18,325 class A preferred shares outstanding.

This press release may include statements that are forward-looking and based on current expectations. The actual results of the company may differ materially from current expectations. The business of the company is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in markets for the company's products, delays in product development and introduction to manufacturing and intense competition. For a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties related to the company's business, please refer to documents filed by the company with the Canadian regulatory authorities, including the annual report of the Company for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 and related management discussion and analysis.

Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

For further information: Lynn Saunders, CFO (613) 623-3434 x2223

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Plaintree Systems Inc. published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 15:20:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
