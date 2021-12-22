Log in
Plaisio Computers S A : Announcement for the Completion of the Partial Tax Audit

12/22/2021 | 12:47pm EST
The Société Anonyme under the name "PLAISIO COMPUTERS COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME, COMPUTERS AND STATIONERY" and with the distinctive title "PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A." (hereinafter the "Company") in view of the proper, valid and timely notification to the investors and pursuant to the provisions of article 4.1.3.1 el. 12 of the Rulebook of the Athens Exchange Group, as well as of the article 17 par. 1 of the Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of Europe of the 16th of April 2014, notifies the investing public, that the partial statutory tax audit for the fiscal years 2015 (01.01.2015 - 31.12.2015) and 2016 (01.01.2016 - 31.12.2016), regarding the tax liabilities of the Company specified in the relevant audit mandate, was completed.

From the above tax audit and the implementation of the provisions of the current regulatory framework and in particular of articles 397 and 398 of Law 4512/2018, for the aforementioned tax years 2015 and 2016 additional taxes payable and surcharges arose of total amount of 351 th. Euros, which are going to impact the results of the current fiscal year.


Disclaimer

Plaisio Computers SA published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 17:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
