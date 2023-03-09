Advanced search
    PLAIS   GRS320313000

PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A.

(PLAIS)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10:31 2023-03-09 am EST
4.580 EUR    0.00%
Plaisio Computers S A : Announcement in accordance with the provisions of Article 24 par. 2 of Law 3461/2006

03/09/2023 | 11:45am EST
Attachments

Disclaimer

Plaisio Computers SA published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 16:44:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 435 M 460 M 460 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 1,31%
Capitalization 101 M 107 M 107 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 399
Free-Float 18,2%
Technical analysis trends PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 4,58 €
Average target price 5,05 €
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Managers and Directors
Konstantinos Georgios Gerardos Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Georgiou K. Gerardos Vice Chairman
Aikaterini D. Vasilaki Chief Financial Officer
Ilias George Klis Independent Non-Executive Director
Flippos A. Karagkounis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A.0.00%107
BEST BUY CO., INC.1.17%17 956
JB HI-FI LIMITED3.72%3 143
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION-8.16%2 431
UNITED ELECTRONICS COMPANY13.60%1 572
BIC CAMERA INC.-7.64%1 479