    PLAIS   GRS320313000

PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A.

(PLAIS)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10:19 2023-01-13 am EST
4.580 EUR    0.00%
Plaisio Computers S A : Announcement in accordance with the provisions of Article 24 par. 2 of Law 3461/2006
PU
Plaisio Computers S A : Announcement in accordance with the provisions of Article 24 par. 2 of Law 3461/2006
PU
Plaisio Computers S A : Announcement of regulated information of law 3556/2007
PU
Plaisio Computers S A : Replacement and Appointment of the new Head of the Internal Audit Unit

01/13/2023 | 11:50am EST
Attachments

Disclaimer

Plaisio Computers SA published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 16:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 435 M 471 M 471 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 1,31%
Capitalization 101 M 109 M 109 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 399
Free-Float 18,2%
Chart PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Plaisio Computers S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 4,58 €
Average target price 5,05 €
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Konstantinos Georgios Gerardos Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Georgiou K. Gerardos Vice Chairman
Aikaterini D. Vasilaki Chief Financial Officer
Ilias George Klis Independent Non-Executive Director
Flippos A. Karagkounis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A.0.00%109
BEST BUY CO., INC.7.03%19 117
JB HI-FI LIMITED8.53%3 454
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION-1.98%2 628
JAY MART4.29%1 866
BIC CAMERA INC.-5.54%1 598