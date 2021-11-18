Plaisio Computers S A : Supplementation of the Financial Calendar for the fiscal year 2021

As part of the correct, valid and timely information of the investing public and in accordance with the provisions of article 4.1.3.15.1 par. 3 of the Regulation of the Athens Stock Exchange, as in force today (hereinafter "Regulation"), the Société Anonyme under the name "PLAISIO COMPUTERS COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL COMPUTERS SOCIETE ANONYME OF COMPUTERS AND STATIONERY SA" and the distinctive title "PLAISIO COMPUTERS SA" (hereinafter the "Company") announces that its financial calendar for the fiscal year 2021 is supplemented with respect to the return of share capital to the shareholders of the Company, amounting 0,17 Euros per share, as a result of the decision taken by the Extraordinary General Assembly of November 9, 2021 and the consequent approving decisions, as well as the relevant information of the Athens Stock Exchange.

More specifically:

- Total amount of return of share capital: 3.752.863,05 Euros, or 0,17 Euros per share of the Company.



- Ex-rights Date for return of share capital: Tuesday, November 23, 2021.



- Record Date for identification of beneficiaries of return of share capital: Wednesday, November 24, 2021.





- Start Date for payment of share capital return through the bank: Monday, November 29, 2021.

More specific details and any clarifications regarding the above will be given with a new announcement of the Company.

The Company reserves the right to change the above dates and / or the content of this Calendar, as long as it informs the investing public in a timely manner, by amending this, in accordance with the specific provisions of the Regulation.