Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Plaisio Computers S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLAIS   GRS320313000

PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A.

(PLAIS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE - 11/18 10:10:48 am
4.2 EUR   -0.24%
11:23aPLAISIO COMPUTERS S A : Supplementation of the Financial Calendar for the fiscal year 2021
PU
11/09Extraordinary General Meeting (pdf)
PU
11/09Decisions of the Extraordinary General Assembly
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Plaisio Computers S A : Supplementation of the Financial Calendar for the fiscal year 2021

11/18/2021 | 11:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As part of the correct, valid and timely information of the investing public and in accordance with the provisions of article 4.1.3.15.1 par. 3 of the Regulation of the Athens Stock Exchange, as in force today (hereinafter "Regulation"), the Société Anonyme under the name "PLAISIO COMPUTERS COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL COMPUTERS SOCIETE ANONYME OF COMPUTERS AND STATIONERY SA" and the distinctive title "PLAISIO COMPUTERS SA" (hereinafter the "Company") announces that its financial calendar for the fiscal year 2021 is supplemented with respect to the return of share capital to the shareholders of the Company, amounting 0,17 Euros per share, as a result of the decision taken by the Extraordinary General Assembly of November 9, 2021 and the consequent approving decisions, as well as the relevant information of the Athens Stock Exchange.

More specifically:

- Total amount of return of share capital: 3.752.863,05 Euros, or 0,17 Euros per share of the Company.


- Ex-rights Date for return of share capital: Tuesday, November 23, 2021.


- Record Date for identification of beneficiaries of return of share capital: Wednesday, November 24, 2021.


- Start Date for payment of share capital return through the bank: Monday, November 29, 2021.

More specific details and any clarifications regarding the above will be given with a new announcement of the Company.

The Company reserves the right to change the above dates and / or the content of this Calendar, as long as it informs the investing public in a timely manner, by amending this, in accordance with the specific provisions of the Regulation.


Disclaimer

Plaisio Computers SA published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 16:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A.
11:23aPLAISIO COMPUTERS S A : Supplementation of the Financial Calendar for the fiscal year 2021
PU
11/09Extraordinary General Meeting (pdf)
PU
11/09Decisions of the Extraordinary General Assembly
PU
11/09Announcement for the decisions of the extraordinary general assembly
PU
10/15PLAISIO COMPUTERS S A : Invitation to extraordinary general assembly
PU
09/22Plaisio Computers S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
09/22PLAISIO COMPUTERS S A : Presentation HY 2021 (pdf)
PU
09/22PLAISIO COMPUTERS S A : Notes to the Financial Statements HY(pdf)
PU
09/22PLAISIO COMPUTERS S A : Press release financial results hy 2021
PU
07/06PLAISIO COMPUTERS S A : Replacement of the Head of the Corporate Announcements Unit
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 388 M 440 M 440 M
Net income 2021 3,60 M 4,09 M 4,09 M
Net cash 2021 39,4 M 44,7 M 44,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,3x
Yield 2021 1,19%
Capitalization 92,9 M 105 M 106 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,14x
EV / Sales 2022 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 1 505
Free-Float 18,2%
Chart PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Plaisio Computers S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 4,21 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Konstantinos Georgios Gerardos Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Georgiou K. Gerardos Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Aikaterini D. Vasilaki Chief Financial Officer
Ilias George Klis Independent Non-Executive Director
Flippos A. Karagkounis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A.15.66%105
BEST BUY CO., INC.34.65%32 679
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION73.97%4 333
JB HI-FI LIMITED2.61%4 206
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.58%3 114
UNITED ELECTRONICS COMPANY63.47%2 171