    PLAIS   GRS320313000

PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A.

(PLAIS)
NewsCalendar 
Most relevantAll News

Plaisio Computers S A : CORPORATE FINANCIAL CALENDAR

04/19/2021 | 11:48pm EDT
The Company PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A., in its practice of providing accurate and timely information to investors and pursuant to articles 4.1.2 (Paragraph 1 Sub. (b)) & 4.1.3.15.1 of the Athens Stock Exchange Rulebook, announces its Corporate Financial Calendar of 2021:

  • Date of announcement and release of the Annual Financial Results (for the Company and the Group) of the financial year 2020 (01.01.2020-31.12.2020), based on the IFRS/IAS: Tuesday, 20 April 2021 after the after the closure of the Athens Stock Exchange trading session. Results will be posted on Plaisio Computers website www.plaisio.gr and on Athens Exchange website www.helex.gr.
  • Date of Annual Presentation and Briefing to Institutional Investors and Analysts concerning the Annual Financial Results of 2020 via teleconference: Tuesday, 11 May 2021
  • Date of the Annual General Assembly of Shareholders: Tuesday, 8 June 2021
  • Ex-dividend Date for financial year 2020: Tuesday, 22 June 2021
  • Shareholders entitled to dividend for financial year 2020: Wednesday, 23 June 2021 (record date)
  • The dividend payment will start on: Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Details will be provided with later announcements of the Company.

The Company reserves the right to change the above-mentioned dates and details, announcing on time those changes to the investing public, according to the Rulebook of the Athens Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

Plaisio Computers SA published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 03:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
