  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Plan B Media Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLANB   TH6253010008

PLAN B MEDIA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PLANB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-20
7.700 THB   +0.65%
06:48aPLAN B MEDIA PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 17 Derivative warrants issued by YUANTA
PU
04/19SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : PLAN13C2208A to be traded on April 20, 2022
PU
04/12PLAN B MEDIA PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of PLANB-W1 (F53-5)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Plan B Media Public : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 17 Derivative warrants issued by YUANTA

04/22/2022 | 06:48am EDT
Date/Time
22 Apr 2022 17:14:15
Headline
Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 17 Derivative warrants issued by YUANTA
Symbol
PLAN19C2204A
Source
YUANTA
Full Detailed News 
                Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement


Subject                                  : Settlement Price and Net Cash 
Settlement
Data as of                               : 22-Apr-2022
Maturity date                            : 27-Apr-2022
Expense of exercise (Baht)               : 0.00


DW Symbol                                : ACE19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 1.41754
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 3.16
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 4.769
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : AEON19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.06173
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 193.00
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 280.00
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : AOT19C2204B
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.15625
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 67.75
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 79.00
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : BBL19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.08418
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 132.50
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 150.208
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : CKP19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 1.20482
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 5.05
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 6.50
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : CPAL19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.15152
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 66.25
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 77.50
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : INTU19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.13258
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 70.75
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 95.017
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : IVL19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.12048
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 47.00
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 52.50
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : ORI19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.23529
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 11.10
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 15.50
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : PLAN19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.48544
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 7.65
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 8.90
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : PRM19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.48780
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 6.40
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 8.00
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : RATC19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.11455
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 44.75
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 53.35
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : STEC19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.31354
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 13.20
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 17.419
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : SYNE19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.09634
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 24.80
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 36.72
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : TISC19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.13793
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 101.50
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 124.00
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : TOP19C2204B
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.14031
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 54.25
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 59.714
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : TVO19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.07911
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 31.00
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 37.628
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00




Remark                                   :
1. Net Cash Settlement Amount = Cash Settlement Amount - Exercise Expense 
Charged by Issuer By;
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio X 
Exchange rate
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio X 
Exchange rate
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier X 
Exchange rate
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier X 
Exchange rate
2. Any Derivative Warrant (DW) will automatically be exercised if the Net Cash 
Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without
notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net
Cash Settlement Amount (if any) with procedure defined in Terms and Condition.
3. The Holders can deny the exercise of DW by informing their broker in 
accordance with procedures stipulated by their broker.

Authorized Persons to Disclose           : Mr. Hsuan-Yi Chen
Information
Position                                 : Deputy Managing Director
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Plan B Media pcl published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 10:47:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 248 M 184 M 184 M
Net income 2022 850 M 25,1 M 25,1 M
Net Debt 2022 5 007 M 148 M 148 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,0x
Yield 2022 1,66%
Capitalization 32 304 M 953 M 953 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,97x
EV / Sales 2023 5,65x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart PLAN B MEDIA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Plan B Media Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLAN B MEDIA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 7,70 THB
Average target price 8,77 THB
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Palin Lojanagosin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Prasong Jarungbenjatham Chief Finance Officer
Somchai Vanichsenee Chairman
Nuttawut Uyaisom Chief Operations Officer
Monluedee Sookpantarat Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLAN B MEDIA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.65%953
STRÖER SE & CO. KGAA-14.94%3 629
VGI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-24.55%1 645
CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.-4.83%1 485
APG|SGA SA-2.76%614
ELETROMIDIA S.A.44.60%435