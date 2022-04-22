Plan B Media Public : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 17 Derivative warrants issued by YUANTA
04/22/2022 | 06:48am EDT
22 Apr 2022 17:14:15
Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 17 Derivative warrants issued by YUANTA
PLAN19C2204A
YUANTA
Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement
Subject : Settlement Price and Net Cash
Settlement
Data as of : 22-Apr-2022
Maturity date : 27-Apr-2022
Expense of exercise (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : ACE19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit : 1.41754
Underlying asset price (Baht) : 3.16
Exercise price (Baht) : 4.769
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : AEON19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit : 0.06173
Underlying asset price (Baht) : 193.00
Exercise price (Baht) : 280.00
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : AOT19C2204B
Conversion ratio per unit : 0.15625
Underlying asset price (Baht) : 67.75
Exercise price (Baht) : 79.00
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : BBL19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit : 0.08418
Underlying asset price (Baht) : 132.50
Exercise price (Baht) : 150.208
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : CKP19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit : 1.20482
Underlying asset price (Baht) : 5.05
Exercise price (Baht) : 6.50
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : CPAL19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit : 0.15152
Underlying asset price (Baht) : 66.25
Exercise price (Baht) : 77.50
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : INTU19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit : 0.13258
Underlying asset price (Baht) : 70.75
Exercise price (Baht) : 95.017
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : IVL19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit : 0.12048
Underlying asset price (Baht) : 47.00
Exercise price (Baht) : 52.50
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : ORI19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit : 0.23529
Underlying asset price (Baht) : 11.10
Exercise price (Baht) : 15.50
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : PLAN19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit : 0.48544
Underlying asset price (Baht) : 7.65
Exercise price (Baht) : 8.90
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : PRM19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit : 0.48780
Underlying asset price (Baht) : 6.40
Exercise price (Baht) : 8.00
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : RATC19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit : 0.11455
Underlying asset price (Baht) : 44.75
Exercise price (Baht) : 53.35
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : STEC19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit : 0.31354
Underlying asset price (Baht) : 13.20
Exercise price (Baht) : 17.419
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : SYNE19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit : 0.09634
Underlying asset price (Baht) : 24.80
Exercise price (Baht) : 36.72
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : TISC19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit : 0.13793
Underlying asset price (Baht) : 101.50
Exercise price (Baht) : 124.00
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : TOP19C2204B
Conversion ratio per unit : 0.14031
Underlying asset price (Baht) : 54.25
Exercise price (Baht) : 59.714
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : TVO19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit : 0.07911
Underlying asset price (Baht) : 31.00
Exercise price (Baht) : 37.628
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
Remark :
1. Net Cash Settlement Amount = Cash Settlement Amount - Exercise Expense
Charged by Issuer By;
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio X
Exchange rate
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio X
Exchange rate
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier X
Exchange rate
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier X
Exchange rate
2. Any Derivative Warrant (DW) will automatically be exercised if the Net Cash
Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without
notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net
Cash Settlement Amount (if any) with procedure defined in Terms and Condition.
3. The Holders can deny the exercise of DW by informing their broker in
accordance with procedures stipulated by their broker.
Authorized Persons to Disclose : Mr. Hsuan-Yi Chen
Information
Position : Deputy Managing Director
