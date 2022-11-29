EQS-Ad-hoc: Plan Optik AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Plan Optik AG: Sales forecast increased, expected EBIT margin specified



29-Nov-2022 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Publication of an inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Elsoff, 29.11.2022 – Plan Optik AG (ISIN DE000A0HGQS8) has continued its successful business development in the second half of the year to date. The microfluidics segment in particular benefited from the continued high demand from important customers. On the basis of the figures available up to and including October, the Management Board is therefore increasing the previously forecast sales range for the full year 2022 to EUR 10.5 million to EUR 11.5 million (previously EUR 8.8 million to EUR 10.7 million). The new corridor takes into account both the overall economic risk situation and the currently quite high level of sick leave, as well as possible postponements of larger orders in the year-end business.

On the earnings side, performance so far this year has also been ahead of plan. Whereas at the end of the first half of the year the Management Board had forecast an EBIT margin in the low double-digit range, depending on sales volumes and the development of prices for energy and intermediate products, it has now concretized its forecast to a range of 12-16 percent. Price levels have stabilized at a high level and so far it has been possible to pass on most of the increased costs. The increased implementation of energy-saving measures should also help to keep profitability high in the future. In view of the current order backlog, the stable financial situation and the demand from existing and potential customers for innovative solutions for microsystems technology and microfluidics, Plan Optik AG continues to expect the successful business development to continue.

Contact: Plan Optik AG

Angelika Arhelger

Über der Bitz 3

D- 56479 Elsoff

Tel.: +49 (0) 2664 5068 10

investor.relations@planoptik.com

About Plan Optik AG

As a technology leader, Plan Optik AG produces structured wafers at sites in Germany and Hungary. These wafers are indispensable as active elements for numerous applications in micro-systems technology in sectors such as consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, chemicals and pharmaceuticals. The wafers, made of glass, glass-silicon or quartz, are offered in diameters of up to 300 mm. Wafers from Plan Optik offer high-precision surfaces in the Angstrom range (= ten millionths of a millimeter), which are achieved by using the MDF polishing process developed in-house. With its subsidiaries Little Things Factory GmbH and MMT GmbH, Plan Optik is also active in the field of microfluidics and is one of the few suppliers of complete systems in this area. This business area is finding more and more applications, for example in medicine and chemistry, and thus offers similarly high growth potential as the area of the previous core business of wafer technology. The shares of Plan Optik AG are listed on the Open Market (Basic Board) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.