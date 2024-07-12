We have a new name. Plan Optik AG was renamed PLANOPTIK AG at the last Annual General Meeting.

At the same time as the change of name, the PLANOPTIK Group is also getting a new logo.

With the new brand, a new appearance and an overall new image, we want to be even better recognized in the future.

The change of name will not change anything for you. Apart from the renaming and the new logo, everything will remain the same. PLANOPTIK AG will remain the same company with identical commercial register and tax numbers. Our contact details and your contact persons will also remain the same.