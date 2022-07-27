Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLPL   US72703D1000

PLANDAÍ BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.

(PLPL)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:49 2022-07-26 pm EDT
0.001000 USD   -9.09%
12:12aPLANDAÍ BIOTECHNOLOGY : Plandai Biotechnology, Inc. Announces Termination of Non-Binding Letter of Intent
PU
06/22PLANDAÍ BIOTECHNOLOGY : SEC Cancels Regulatory Penalty and Interest Concerning Legacy Civil Enforcement Action
PU
2020PLANDAÍ BIOTECHNOLOGY : Plandai Biotechnology, Inc. Reinstated
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Plandaí Biotechnology : Plandai Biotechnology, Inc. Announces Termination of Non-Binding Letter of Intent

07/27/2022 | 12:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Plandai Biotechnology, Inc. Announces Termination of Non-Binding Letter of IntentPress Release | 07/27/2022

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2022 / Plandai Biotechnology, Inc. ("Plandai" or the "Company") announces the termination of its non-binding letter of intent dated May 23, 2022, with Ms. Jessie Chiang, license holder of the worldwide rights, exclusive of Taiwan, of the Puriblood Leukocyte Reduction Blood Filtration System. As previously discussed in the Company's May 23, 2022, press release, the Company and Ms. Chiang intended to complete due diligence to reach a material definitive agreement whereby Ms. Chiang, through entities she controls, would license to the Company the exclusive rights to the Puriblood technology for North, Central, and South America for a period of 30 years. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Ms. Chiang would have acquired a controlling interest in the Company and would have become the Company's Director, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Plandai is continuing its evaluation of several potential strategic opportunities to bring value to its shareholders. On June 20, 2022, the Company engaged Hudgens, CPAs to conduct an independent audit of its financial statements for the years ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. The Company intends to file a registration statement upon completion.

Contact

plandai@protonmail.com

SOURCE: Plandai Biotechnology

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709856/Plandai-Biotechnology-Inc-Announces-Termination-of-Non-Binding-Letter-of-Intent

Disclaimer

Plandai Biotechnology Inc. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 04:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PLANDAÍ BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.
12:12aPLANDAÍ BIOTECHNOLOGY : Plandai Biotechnology, Inc. Announces Termination of Non-Binding L..
PU
06/22PLANDAÍ BIOTECHNOLOGY : SEC Cancels Regulatory Penalty and Interest Concerning Legacy Civi..
PU
2020PLANDAÍ BIOTECHNOLOGY : Plandai Biotechnology, Inc. Reinstated
AQ
2018Plandai Biotechnology Provides Comment on SEC Action
GL
2018Plandaí Biotechnology Announces Successful Completion of Government Inspection of Affil..
GL
2018Plandai Biotechnology Exploring Opportunities in the U.S. Poultry Market
GL
2018Plandaí Biotechnology to Focus on International Nutraceutical Cannabis Opportunities
GL
2018Plandai Biotechnology Discusses Cannabis Extract Opportunities and Research Potential
GL
2018Plandai Biotechnology Discusses Potential for Using Phytofare in Treating Type II Diabe..
GL
2018Plandai Biotechnology's Phytofare® Green Tea Catechins as a Phytogenic Substance in Pou..
GL
More news
Chart PLANDAÍ BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Tad Mailander Chief Executive & Financial Officer, Director
Daron Baylis-Duffield Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLANDAÍ BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.66.67%8
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-16.32%56 904
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED3.38%25 402
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-14.61%12 475
HAL TRUST-10.46%11 559
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-12.55%10 632