  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Planet 13 Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLTH   CA72706K1012

PLANET 13 HOLDINGS INC.

(PLTH)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:55 2022-07-29 pm EDT
2.390 CAD   -4.02%
06:52aPLANET 13 : Announces Release Date of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PU
07/28PLANET 13 : Announces Results of AGM
PU
07/12PLANET 13 : Begins Drafting Application to Add a Consumption Lounge to SuperStore
PU
Planet 13 : Announces Release Date of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

08/02/2022 | 06:52am EDT
Planet 13 Announces Release Date of Second Quarter 2022 Financial ResultsPress Release | 08/02/2022

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH)(OTCQX:PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated cannabis company announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30th, 2022 on August 15th, 2022 aftermarket.

Planet 13 will host a conference call on August 15th, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its second quarter financial results and provide investors with key business highlights. The call will be chaired by Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO, Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO, and Dennis Logan, CFO.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: August 15th, 2022 | Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Participant Dial-in: Toll Free 877-545-0523 or International 973-528-0016 Access Code: 515721

Replay Dial-in: Toll Free 877-481-4010 or International 919-882-2331 Reference Number: 46284

(Available for 2 weeks)

Listen to webcast: Link

For further inquiries, please contact:

LodeRock Advisors Inc., Planet 13 Investor Relations
mark.kuindersma@loderockadvisors.com

Robert Groesbeck or Larry Scheffler
Co-Chief Executive Officers
ir@planet13lasvegas.com

About Planet 13
Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas and in Orange County, California. Planet 13 also holds an medical marijuana treatment center license in Florida and a 49% interest in Planet 13 Illinois which won a lottery for a Social-Equity Justice Involved dispensing license in the Chicago-region of Illinois. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.

SOURCE: Planet 13 Holdings

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/710472/Planet-13-Announces-Release-Date-of-Second-Quarter-2022-Financial-Results

Disclaimer

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 10:51:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
