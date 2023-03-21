Planet Based Foods Confirms Expansion across U.S.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTCQB: PBFFF) (FRA: AZ0) ("PBFG," "Planet Based Foods" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will commence distribution in the West and Midwest. Planet Based Foods will now be available to customers in Smith's and Mariano's.

Shoppers who are looking for convenient plant-based alternatives in craveable and familiar formats will be able to find the following products: The Original Taquito with Cheese (a hemp-based crumble with vegan Pepper Jack cheese, wrapped in a crunchy, gluten-free corn tortilla shell with 5 grams of plant-based protein), The Southwest Taquitos (offering 4 grams of plant-based protein, green chilis and natural seasoning) and The Green Chili Southwest Hemp Burger Patties (with 19 grams of plant-based protein and 6 grams of fiber in a zesty blend of hump seed, pea protein and brown rice).

Planet Based Foods' CEO and Co-Founder, Braelyn Davis, quotes, "We're proud of what we've accomplished in such little time as a company. This expansion is a significant catalyst for Planet Based Food as we solidify our brand in local supermarkets across the country. We recognize the importance of brick-and-mortar sales but shouldn't be quick to dismiss the success of our online sales. We'll look forward to adding more distribution channels."

Planet Based Foods remains committed to unlocking the potential of hemp across its product lines. Hemp is a highly versatile crop known for its sustainability. It requires less water than traditional crops and regenerates soil, eliminating the need for pesticides. It is also a rich source of complete protein, dietary fiber, B vitamins, manganese, phosphorus, magnesium, iron, and essential fatty acids1. Not only does hemp benefit people as a nutritious superfood, but it also supports the planet's health. As research and development matures, the Company will look at additional ways to utilize hemp and other plant-based meat applications, including introducing new food SKUs in the upcoming months.

About Planet Based Foods

PBFG, through its wholly owned subsidiary in San Diego, California, Planet Based Foods, produces sustainable plant-based meat substitutes. Planet Based Foods was founded in 2018 in San Diego, California, with a mission to build a better food system by providing hemp-formulated superfood products to people today that support our planet tomorrow; all Planet Based Foods products are 100% vegan. Planet Based Foods creates clean, non-GMO, nutrient-dense food built for the future: the first line of plant-based meats with sustainable hemp as the number-one ingredient. Founded by former nutrition coach and cannabis marketer Braelyn Davis, food scientist and plant-based pioneer Robert Davis, and restaurant industry veteran Ted Cash, the company is on a mission to establish hemp as a nutrient-dense protein source that can feed the world sustainably for generations to come. Planet Based Foods' suite of products includes its new consumer line of nutritious frozen foods, plant-based meat ingredients and handheld comfort foods for food service and restaurants.

For further details about the Company and the listing transaction, please refer to the Company's listing statement at www.thecse.com and the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . In addition, to view information about the Company and subscribe to automated email alerts for future news and public filings, visit the Planet Based Foods website at www.planetbasedfoods.com .

On Behalf of the Board

Braelyn Davis

CEO and Co-Founder

Forward-Looking Statements

Sources





