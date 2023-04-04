Planet Based Foods Enters European Markets with UK Subsidiary

VANCOUVER, BC, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTCQB: PBFFF) (FRA: AZ0) ("PBFG," "Planet Based Foods" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has formed a UK subsidiary under the name PBF Europe LTD. for the purpose of entry into European markets. Planet Based Foods Global Inc., the parent company of Planet Based Foods, will continue its operations in the United States as it establishes itself in new international territories.

"This is a groundbreaking announcement for Planet Based Foods, and should come as no surprise for those that have been following our growth these past few months," Planet Based Foods CEO and co-founder Braelyn Davis said. "We're excited to introduce some key personnel that will assist the company in establishing its foothold in Europe. From there, we'll be looking to partner with renowned distributors and producers in the food and beverage technology space to elevate us to the next echelon not only in Europe but beyond as well."

The Company is thrilled to announce that it'll be expanding its operations to the United Kingdom, not just to sell products but to establish an ethically sustainable food system similar to what has been accomplished in the United States. From seed to sale, Planet Based Foods is committed to promoting sustainable practices and will be proud to work alongside local growers to begin harvesting the core ingredient, hemp. This is an exciting opportunity for us to continue our mission of promoting sustainable food systems, and the Company looks forward to contributing to the UK's agricultural landscape.

Planet Based Foods will solicit advisory services from Mr. Jason Smith to help establish the Company's presence in Europe.

Mr. Smith works full-time as a business development consultant focusing on alternative food systems, including plant-based foods. He's spent the previous eight years in the SME sector and has assisted numerous businesses in challenging European food service and manufacturing sectors. Driven by sustainability objectives, his career has been built on strong foundations where he has taken solid corporate principles to form his entrepreneurial endeavours.

It's an exciting time for Planet Based Foods as it prepares to enter the European market. For months, consumers have anxiously awaited the Company's arrival to enjoy Planet Based Foods' tasty and health-conscious foods. The Company intends to replicate the success of its Business-to-Consumer model and plans to add more Business-to-Business opportunities potentially. Planet Based Foods remains committed to offering healthier hemp-based alternatives for its consumers. In addition, PBF Europe LTD. will allow the Company to better serve its European customers as it continues to grow its brand in the region.

About Planet Based Foods

PBFG, through its wholly-owned subsidiary in San Diego, California, Planet Based Foods, produces sustainable plant-based meat substitutes. Planet Based Foods was founded in 2018 in San Diego, California, with a mission to build a better food system by providing hemp-formulated superfood products to people today that support our planet tomorrow, all Planet Based Foods products are 100% vegan. Planet Based Foods creates clean, non-GMO, nutrient-dense food that's built for the future: the first line of plant-based meats with sustainable hemp as the number-one ingredient. Founded by former nutrition coach and cannabis marketer Braelyn Davis, food scientist and plant-based pioneer Robert Davis, and restaurant industry veteran Ted Cash, the company is on a mission to establish hemp as a nutrient-dense protein source that can feed the world sustainably for generations to come. Planet Based Foods' suite of products includes its new consumer line of nutritious frozen foods, as well as plant-based meat ingredients and handheld comfort foods for food service and restaurants.

For further details about the Company and the listing transaction, please refer to the Company's listing statement at www.thecse.com as well as the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. To view information about the Company and subscribe to automated email alerts for future news and public filings, visit the Planet Based Foods website at www.planetbasedfoods.com.

On Behalf of the Board

Braelyn Davis

CEO and Co-Founder

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "assume" "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Such statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/planet-based-foods-enters-european-markets-with-uk-subsidiary-301788229.html

SOURCE Planet Based Foods