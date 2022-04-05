Planet Communications Asia Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of PLANET-W1 (F53-5)
04/05/2022 | 02:30am EDT
05 Apr 2022 13:14:19
Report on the results of the Exercise of PLANET-W1 (F53-5)
PLANET
PLANET
The results of the exercise of Warrants/TSR (F53-5)
Report date of securities allocation : 05-Apr-2022
Exercised Securities
Warrants
Common shares
Warrant of trading symbol : PLANET-W1
Name of warrant : Warrant of PLANET COMMUNICATIONS ASIA
PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 1
Number of exercised warrants (units) : 0
Number of unexercised warrants : 124,332,154
(units)
Ratio (Warrant : shares) : 1.00 : 1.00
Exercise Price (baht/share) : 2.00
Exercise Date : From 24-Mar-2022 to 30-Mar-2022
Number of shares derived from : 0
exercised warrants (shares)
Number of remaining shares reserved : 124,332,154
(shares)
Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Mr. Prapat Rathlertkarn
company
Position : Chief Executive Officer
