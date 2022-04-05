Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Planet Communications Asia Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLANET   TH5586010008

PLANET COMMUNICATIONS ASIA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PLANET)
Planet Communications Asia Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of PLANET-W1 (F53-5)

04/05/2022
Date/Time
05 Apr 2022 13:14:19
Headline
Report on the results of the Exercise of PLANET-W1 (F53-5)
Symbol
PLANET
Source
PLANET
Full Detailed News 
                The results of the exercise of Warrants/TSR (F53-5)
Report date of securities allocation     : 05-Apr-2022

Exercised Securities

Warrants

  Common shares
    Warrant of trading symbol            : PLANET-W1
    Name of warrant                      : Warrant of PLANET COMMUNICATIONS ASIA
 PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 1
    Number of exercised warrants (units) : 0
    Number of unexercised warrants       : 124,332,154
(units)
    Ratio (Warrant : shares)             : 1.00 : 1.00
    Exercise Price (baht/share)          : 2.00
    Exercise Date                        : From 24-Mar-2022 to 30-Mar-2022
    Number of shares derived from        : 0
exercised warrants (shares)
    Number of remaining shares reserved  : 124,332,154
(shares)




Authorized to sign on behalf of the      : Mr. Prapat Rathlertkarn
company
Position                                 : Chief Executive Officer


This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Planet Communications Asia pcl published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 06:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 436 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
Net income 2021 6,70 M 0,20 M 0,20 M
Net cash 2021 104 M 3,10 M 3,10 M
P/E ratio 2021 232x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 887 M 26,5 M 26,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
EV / Sales 2021 1,76x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Prapat Rathlertkarn Vice Chairman, Co-President, CEO & Secretary
Trevor John Thompson Co-President, Director & Chief Technology Officer
Ratana Suwan Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Rattikorn Varakulsiripunth Chairman
Wannapha Weeracharoen Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLANET COMMUNICATIONS ASIA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED1.72%26
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-11.84%231 221
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-2.97%42 915
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-12.35%39 876
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-14.60%31 783
ERICSSON-10.77%31 754