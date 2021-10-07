GET MOVING FOR YOUR MENTAL WELLNESS: PLANET FITNESS INVITES EVERYONE TO WORK OUT AND RELAX FOR FREE ON WORLD MENTAL HEALTH DAY, OCTOBER 10

Research shows tremendous benefits of exercise including increased sense of community and motivation as well as reduced symptoms of depression and anxiety.

HAMPTON, N.H. (October 7, 2021) - Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, invites everyone to prioritize their mental and physical wellness on World Mental Health Day (Oct. 10) with a free workout and HydroMassage1 at any of its more than 2,100 locations nationwide. Nonmembers can sign up at PlanetFitness.com/MentalHealthAwareness to take advantage of this limited time offer.

Studies show exercise is healthy for both the body and mind. Additionally, The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports2 that even one vigorous to moderate workout can reduce one's risk of depression and anxiety while also improving sleep.

Results from a national study3 recently commissioned by Planet Fitness show that close to three in five (56 percent) Americans say they haven't made their mental wellness a priority in the past year, while feelings of isolation (64 percent) and loneliness (59 percent) have increased since the start of the pandemic4. The American Psychological Association similarly found5 that more than half of U.S. adults (53 percent) have been less physically active than they wanted to be since the pandemic started, with a majority (61 percent) experiencing undesired weight changes, averaging 28 to 41 pounds gained.

"The pandemic has taken a major mental and physical toll on everyone, and focusing on improving our overall health and wellness should be a priority," said Chris Rondeau, chief executive officer at Planet Fitness. "People often primarily think about the physical benefits of exercise like weight loss and muscle toning, yet underestimate the important mental health benefits such as decreased stress, increased self-confidence and anxiety relief; on World Mental Health Day this Sunday, we're excited to encourage everyone to work out, relax and feel good at Planet Fitness."

After your workout, relax with a free HydroMassage. Regularly an exclusive perk for Planet Fitness Black Card® members, HydroMassage uses travelling jets that move up and down the body with wave-like streams of heated water. Users select the exact points where they would like to concentrate the massage, select the desired massage pressure, adjust the speed and even hold the massage in any given area for ultimate relaxation.

Planet Fitness' top priority continues to be keeping its members and employees safe with enhanced COVID-19 safety and sanitization protocols at its well-ventilated and spacious clubs, such as:

Touchless check-in via the free Planet Fitness App

A Crowd Meter on the Planet Fitness App that allows members to check club capacity in real-time before even leaving the house

Increased sanitization every 20 minutes to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas, with cleaning stations available for member use

Mask policies in accordance with local guidelines

To locate your nearest Planet Fitness and take advantage of this limited time offer on World Mental Health Day, visit PlanetFitness.com/MentalHealthAwareness.

###

Existing Planet Fitness Classic Card members can take advantage of a free HydroMassage or chair massage (2018). 2nd Edition, Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. https://www.cdc.gov/physicalactivity/basics/pa-health/index.htm Online survey conducted by Kelton Global, a Material Company, to 1,004 nationally representative Americans ages 18 and over, with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percent. Online survey conducted by Kelton Global, a Material Company, to 2,106 nationally representative Americans ages 18 and over, with a margin of error of +/- 2.1 percent. (2021, March 11). One year later, a new wave of pandemic health concerns. American Psychological Association. https://www.apa.org/news/press/releases/stress/2021/one-year-pandemic-stress

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2021, Planet Fitness had more than 14.8 million members and 2,170 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®️. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

Becky Zirlen

Director of Public Relations

603-294-0567

press@pfhq.com



ICR Public Relations

Seth Grugle

Managing Director

646-277-1272

PF@icrinc.com

