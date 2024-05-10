May 10, 2024 at 01:16 am EDT

T-Mobile, Verizon in Talks to Carve Up U.S. Cellular

T-Mobile US and Verizon are in discussions to carve up U.S. Cellular, one of the country's last major regional wireless carriers, in separate transactions that would give both buyers access to valuable airwaves.

Funko Taps Former Hasbro Executive as CEO

Funko named former Hasbro executive Cynthia Williams as its next chief executive, effective later this month.

Pro Take: Incora Debt Deal's Signature Snag

A creditor group says a secured bond is invalid because only three of the 38 signatures associated with it were signed by hand. The rest were photocopies.

Life360 Could Give Ad Revenue Guidance in August

Location-tech developer Life360 could give second-half revenue guidance for its new advertising venture when it announces its next quarterly update in August, Chief Executive Chris Hulls said.

Duolingo to Bet on Generative AI Subscription Plan

Duolingo says its investment in artificial intelligence is paying off after the language-learning app posted a 54% surge from last year in first-quarter paid subscribers to 7.4 million.

Musicians, Fans Mourn Bankrupt Sam Ash Music

The century-old musical instruments retailer plans to sell assets including inventory and intellectual property to lender Tiger Finance.

Roblox Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Tumbled.

The videogame platform posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss and saw bookings rise sharply from a year ago.

Planet Fitness' stock rallies after company unveils first price hike in 30 years

Planet Fitness Inc.'s stock reversed early losses to trade up 8% Thursday, as investors looked past a revenue shortfall and lowered guidance to focus on a price hike and other positives from the earnings call.

Warner Bros. Discovery Remains 'Hopeful' It Can Keep NBA Rights

The cable-network owner's chief executive said the company has the ability to match third-party offers for NBA packages.

Norfolk Southern Chief Survives Activist's Push to Oust Him

The activist investor, Ancora Holdings, did score a partial victory, as shareholders voted to replace three members of the company's 13-person board.

