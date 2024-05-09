May 09, 2024 at 11:16 am EDT

Warner Bros. Discovery Remains 'Hopeful' It Can Keep NBA Rights

The cable-network owner's chief executive said the company has the ability to match third-party offers for NBA packages.

Norfolk Southern Chief Survives Activist's Push to Oust Him

But the activist investor, Ancora Holdings, scored a partial victory as shareholders voted to replace three members of the company's 13-person board.

Yeti's stock heads for best day in 9 months after earnings beat, raised outlook

Yeti's stock powered higher in Thursday's premarket, after the drinkware and outdoor-products maker beat first-quarter earnings expectations and raised its full-year outlook, amid strength in coolers and international sales.

Planet Fitness' stock slides 11% after gym operator lowers guidance

Planet Fitness Inc.'s stock fell 11% early Thursday, after the operator of fitness centers lowered its full-year guidance to reflect a more cautious consumer that led first-quarter revenue to fall slightly short of estimates.

Six Flags' stock dips after theme park operator posts wider-than-expected loss

Six Flags Entertainment Corp.'s stock dipped 0.3% early Thursday, after the theme park operator posted a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss and revenue that lagged estimates.

Warby Parker's stock rises after company raises guidance and offsets quarterly loss

Warby Parker Inc.'s stock was on track to open higher Thursday, after the maker of eyewear raised its full-year revenue guidance and offset a surprise first-quarter loss.

Spain's BBVA Goes Hostile in Pursuit of Smaller Banking Rival Sabadell

Its $12 billion-plus stock offer faced immediate opposition from the Spanish government.

Roblox Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Tumbling.

The videogame platform posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss and saw bookings rise sharply from a year ago.

Tapestry Stock Falls After Earnings Beat. Here's Why.

The fashion company posted adjusted earnings of 81 cents a share, topping analysts' estimates for 68 cents a share

Shareholders Pressure Barclays to Pull Back on Financing for Fracking

The bank recently updated its climate policy, but activist investors weren't entirely satisfied.

