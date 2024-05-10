T-Mobile, Verizon in Talks to Carve Up U.S. Cellular

T-Mobile US and Verizon are in discussions to carve up U.S. Cellular, one of the country's last major regional wireless carriers, in separate transactions that would give both buyers access to valuable airwaves.

Duolingo to Bet on Generative AI Subscription Plan

Duolingo says its investment in artificial intelligence is paying off after the language-learning app posted a 54% surge from last year in first-quarter paid subscribers to 7.4 million.

Funko Taps Former Hasbro Executive as CEO

Funko named former Hasbro executive Cynthia Williams as its next chief executive, effective later this month.

Pro Take: Incora Debt Deal's Signature Snag

A creditor group says a secured bond is invalid because only three of the 38 signatures associated with it were signed by hand. The rest were photocopies.

Warner Bros. Discovery Remains 'Hopeful' It Can Keep NBA Rights

The cable-network owner's chief executive said the company has the ability to match third-party offers for NBA packages.

Norfolk Southern Chief Survives Activist's Push to Oust Him

The activist investor, Ancora Holdings, did score a partial victory, as shareholders voted to replace three members of the company's 13-person board.

Yeti's stock heads for best day in 9 months after earnings beat, raised outlook

Yeti's stock powered higher in Thursday's premarket, after the drinkware and outdoor-products maker beat first-quarter earnings expectations and raised its full-year outlook, amid strength in coolers and international sales.

Planet Fitness' stock rallies after company unveils first price hike in 30 years

Planet Fitness Inc.'s stock reversed early losses to trade up 8% Thursday, as investors looked past a revenue shortfall and lowered guidance to focus on a price hike and other positives from the earnings call.

Six Flags' stock soars as investors look past theme-park operator's loss to focus on strong start to season

Six Flags Entertainment Corp.'s stock reversed early losses to trade up 6% Thursday as investors looked past a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss and revenue shortfall to focus on a positive setup for the summer season.

Warby Parker's stock sees biggest gain since 2022 after raised guidance

Warby Parker Inc.'s stock was on track to open higher Thursday, after the maker of eyewear raised its full-year revenue guidance and offset a first-quarter loss.

