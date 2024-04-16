United Airlines stock rallies on profit forecast, helped by corporate travel

Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. rallied after hours on Tuesday, after the airline forecast a second-quarter profit that was above expectations, helped by strong demand and a rebound in business travel.

Musk's Starlink Cracks Down on Growing Black Market

Elon Musk's SpaceX has begun a crackdown on users who are connecting to its Starlink high-speed internet service from countries where it isn't authorized.

Tesla Delays Cybertruck Deliveries, Leaving Buyers Confused

The pause is the latest issue for the carmaker, which recently announced job cuts.

Investment Banking Bounceback Powers Big U.S. Lenders

Top U.S. banks, including Bank of America, JPMorgan and Goldman, posted better-than-expected earnings thanks to strong consumer spending and a flurry of Wall Street activity.

Morgan Stanley Stock Rises as Earnings Top Expectations in New CEO's First Quarter

The earnings come days after a report that federal regulators are looking into the vetting of customers at a core business.

Louis Vuitton Owner LVMH Posts Lower Revenue Amid Luxury Slowdown

Revenue for the first three months of the year came in at EUR20.69 billion, down 2%.

Adidas Raises Annual Profit Forecast

Adidas raised its revenue and profit expectations after a better-than-anticipated first quarter.

Planet Fitness Taps Colleen Keating as New CEO

The fitness center franchiser and operator said Keating succeeds Craig Benson, who was serving as chief executive on an interim basis.

UnitedHealth Stock Soars After Earnings Beat Expectations, Despite Cyberattack

The healthcare and insurance company expects the attack to hit its full-year earnings.

Johnson & Johnson's stock falls as profit beats but sales fall short

Johnson & Johnson's stock was on pace for its lowest close since late 2020 on Tuesday, after the healthcare company posted better-than-expected profit for the first quarter but sales that fell slightly short of expectations.

