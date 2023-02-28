Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Planet Fitness, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLNT   US72703H1014

PLANET FITNESS, INC.

(PLNT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-27 pm EST
80.49 USD   -0.14%
08:01aPlanet fitness announces upcoming conference participation
PR
02/27Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Planet Fitness to $93 From $92, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
02/27Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Planet Fitness to $92 From $90, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PLANET FITNESS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING CONFERENCE PARTICIPATION

02/28/2023 | 08:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HAMPTON, N.H., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) (the "Company"), today announced that the Company is participating in an upcoming investor conference.

J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum 2023: Management's fireside chat presentation is scheduled for March 14, 2023, at 8:00 am Pacific Time

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at http://investor.planetfitness.com.

About Planet Fitness
Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2022, Planet Fitness had approximately 17.0 million members and 2,410 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

 

Planet Fitness logo. (PRNewsFoto/Planet Fitness)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/planet-fitness-announces-upcoming-conference-participation-301757633.html

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about PLANET FITNESS, INC.
08:01aPlanet fitness announces upcoming conference participation
PR
02/27Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Planet Fitness to $93 From $92, Maintains Overwe..
MT
02/27Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Planet Fitness to $92 From $90, Maintains Outperform Rati..
MT
02/24Planet Fitness Remains Top Pick After Strong Q4 Results, BofA Says
MT
02/24Baird Adjusts Price Target on Planet Fitness to $105 From $100, Maintains Outperform Ra..
MT
02/24Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Planet Fitness to $95 From $92, Maintains Strong ..
MT
02/24BofA Securities Adjusts Price Target on Planet Fitness to $110 From $100, Maintains Buy..
MT
02/23Nvidia, Planet Fitness rise; Domino's, Wayfair fall
AQ
02/23Transcript : Planet Fitness, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2023
CI
02/23Planet Fitness : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PLANET FITNESS, INC.
More recommendations