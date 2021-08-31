HAMPTON, N.H., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) (the "Company"), today announced that the Company is participating in two upcoming investor conferences.

J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum: Management's fireside chat presentation is scheduled for September 14, 2021 at 4:15 pm Eastern Time.

Jefferies Fitness & Wellness Summit: Management's fireside chat presentation is scheduled for September 15, 2021 at 1:05 pm Eastern Time.

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available at http://investor.planetfitness.com

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2021, Planet Fitness had more than 14.8 million members and 2,170 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/planet-fitness-inc-announces-upcoming-conference-participation-301365486.html

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.