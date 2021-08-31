Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Planet Fitness, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLNT   US72703H1014

PLANET FITNESS, INC.

(PLNT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Planet Fitness, Inc. : Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

08/31/2021 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HAMPTON, N.H., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) (the "Company"), today announced that the Company is participating in two upcoming investor conferences.

J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum: Management's fireside chat presentation is scheduled for September 14, 2021 at 4:15 pm Eastern Time

Jefferies Fitness & Wellness Summit: Management's fireside chat presentation is scheduled for September 15, 2021 at 1:05 pm Eastern Time.

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available at http://investor.planetfitness.com

About Planet Fitness
Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2021, Planet Fitness had more than 14.8 million members and 2,170 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

Planet Fitness logo. (PRNewsFoto/Planet Fitness)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/planet-fitness-inc-announces-upcoming-conference-participation-301365486.html

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about PLANET FITNESS, INC.
07:31aPLANET FITNESS, INC. : Announces Upcoming Conference Participation
PR
08/24Today on Wall Street: A new central bank theory
08/24PLANET FITNESS : Morgan Stanley Starts Planet Fitness at Overweight With $93 Pri..
MT
08/24ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : M&S, Estee Lauder, Planet Fitness, Snowflake, Steel Dy..
08/23PLANET FITNESS : Presentation
PU
08/16PLANET FITNESS : Roth Capital Upgrades Planet Fitness to Buy From Neutral,Lifts ..
MT
08/10PLANET FITNESS : DA Davidson Adjusts Planet Fitness' Price Target to $85 From $9..
MT
08/10PLANET FITNESS : Wedbush Adjusts Planet Fitness' Price Target to $73 From $76, M..
MT
08/09PLANET FITNESS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/09PLANET FITNESS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PLANET FITNESS, INC.
More recommendations