NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Planet Fitness, Inc. ("Planet Fitness" or the "Company") (NYSE: PLNT).

The investigation concerns whether Planet Fitness and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 15, 2023, Planet Fitness announced that its board of directors had fired the Company's Chief Executive Officer Chris Rondeau. Planet Fitness did not give a reason for Rondeau's termination.

On this news, Planet Fitness's stock price fell $11.30 per share, or 18.9%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $48.50 per share on September 18, 2023.

