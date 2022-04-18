Planet Green : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 18, 2022

PLANET GREEN HOLDINGS CORP. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Nevada 001-34449 87-0430320 (State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer

Identification No.)

36-10 Union St.2nd Floor Flushing, NY 11354 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (718)799-0380

Not Applicable (Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (seeGeneral Instruction A.2. below):

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share PLAG NYSE American

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 2.01 Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets.

As previously reported, on April 8, 2022, Planet Green Holdings Corp. (the "Company") entered into a Share Exchange Agreement (the "Share Exchange Agreement") with Allinyson Ltd., a company incorporated in the State of Colorado ("Target"), and each of shareholders of the Target (collectively, the "Sellers"), pursuant to which, among other things and subject to the terms and conditions contained therein, the Company agreed to effect an acquisition of the Target by acquiring from the Sellers 100% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of the Target (the "Acquisition"). The target develops and operates online games, and sells advertising placements.

On April 18, 2022, the Parties completed the transaction. Upon the closing of the transaction, the Company acquired 100% shares issued and outstanding ordinary shares of the Target and the Company issued 7,500,000 shares of common stock to the Sellers.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: April 18, 2022 PLANET GREEN HOLDINGS CORP. By: /s/ Bin Zhou Name: Bin Zhou Title: Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

2