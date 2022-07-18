Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Planet Green Holdings Corp.
  News
  Summary
    PLAG   US72703U1025

PLANET GREEN HOLDINGS CORP.

(PLAG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  02:13 2022-07-18 pm EDT
0.8000 USD   -0.62%
07/15Planet Green Holdings Corp. entered into a share exchange agreement to acquire 30% stake in Xianning Xiangtian Energy Holding Group Co., Ltd. for CNY 67.3 million.
CI
Summary 
Summary

Planet Green : Enters Into Share Exchange Agreement - Form 8-K

07/18/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
Planet Green Holdings Corp. Enters Into Share Exchange Agreement

New York, NY, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/-- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (the "Company") (NYSE American: PLAG) announced today that on July 15, 2022, the Company has entered into a Share Exchange Agreement with Xianning Xiangtian Energy Holdings Group Co., Ltd. ("Target") and the shareholder of the Target (the "Seller"). Pursuant to the Share Exchange Agreement, the Company will acquire 30% of outstanding equity interests of the Target. The Target is a company that holds LNG production facilities through its subsidiary, and owns other assets.

Pursuant to the Share Exchange Agreement, the company will issue 12,000,000 shares of common stock of the Company to the Sellers in exchange for the transfer of 30% of the equity interest of the Target. The transaction is subject to closing conditions that are customary for transactions of this type.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on our management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of our control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements can be found in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available, free of charge, on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

For more information please contact:

Ms. Lili Hu

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 718 799 0380

Email: hulili@planetgreenholdings.com

Disclaimer

Planet Green Holdings Corp. published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 20:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 37,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -9,74 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6,89 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,59x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 48,4 M 48,4 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,83x
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 185
Free-Float 52,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bin Zhou Director
Lili Hu Chief Financial Officer & Director
Yong Yang Chief Technology Officer
Daqi Cui Chief Operating Officer
Chao Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLANET GREEN HOLDINGS CORP.-21.08%48
NESTLÉ S.A.-9.59%325 183
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-8.40%84 060
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY5.88%46 526
GENERAL MILLS, INC.11.19%44 739
THE HERSHEY COMPANY12.06%44 575