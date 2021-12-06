Planet Green : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On December 2, 2021, Planet Green Holdings Corp. (the "Company") held its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") at which the stockholders voted on the proposals set forth below, each of which is described in greater detail in the definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 11, 2021 (the "Proxy Statement").

As of October 29, 2021 (the "Record Date"), there were 29,681,390 shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share, of the Company (the "Shares") issued and outstanding. At the Annual Meeting, there 17,865,765 shares voted, either in person or by proxy, and each of the proposals were approved by the stockholders. The final voting results for each matter submitted to the stockholders at the Annual Meeting are as follows:

1. The Director Election Proposal-- To elect each of the five (5) directors identified herein to the Company's board of directors, with such directors to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their respective successors are elected and qualified:

Election of Directors For Withheld Bin Zhou 17,864,044 11,374 Lili Hu 17,864,044 11,374 Chao Chen 17,778,734 96,684 King Fai Leung 17,778,684 96,734 Yang Cao 17,864,044 11,374

2. The Auditor Ratification Proposal-- To ratify the appointment of WWW, P.C. as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 20221:

Votes For Votes Against Abstentions 19,700,319 23,420 20,418

3. The Adjournment Proposal-- To approve the adjournment of the Annual Meeting to a later date, if necessary or appropriate, to permit further solicitation and vote of proxies in the event that there are insufficient votes for, or otherwise in connection with, the approval of the Extension Amendment proposal:

Votes For Votes Against Abstentions 19,587,001 129,978 27,178

Although this proposal received sufficient votes to be approved, as a result of the approval of the Extension Amendment, the adjournment of the Annual Meeting was determined not to be necessary or appropriate.

