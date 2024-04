Planet Inc is a Japan-based company engaged in construction and operation of information infrastructure. The Company operates in three businesses. The electronic data interchange (EDI) business offers data exchange services between material suppliers, manufacturers and wholesalers. The database business is engaged in the provision of the Customer Database services which offer information of 430,000 retailers nationally, the Commodity Database services which offer commodity information of daily products, cosmetics, pet products and others. The other business is engaged in the provision of marketing network services such as Buyers Net services.

Sector Internet Services