Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) today announced Planet Insights Platform, the all-in-one place for creating Earth insights. Planet Insights Platform is a milestone in the journey to unify Planet’s product portfolio and the power of Sentinel Hub, which Planet acquired last year. Combining Planet’s analysis-ready Earth data products with cloud-based analytics and tools will allow users to efficiently analyze, stream, and distribute data at scale, so they can make decisions reliably and with confidence. With this launch, Planet is enabling broad area management solutions that allow governments and businesses around the world to unlock Earth observation data and get answers.

“Empowering our customers and partners to easily unlock the immense value within Planet data is our primary focus,” said Troy Toman, Senior Vice President of Product and Software Engineering at Planet. “Planet Insights Platform is an important milestone on that journey. We’ve unified our core offerings into a powerful set of APIs and tools that provide access to multiple data sets and powerful analytics. This breaks down the conventional barriers to leveraging the power of Earth observation data while laying the foundation for future cutting-edge capabilities that make it easier for our partners to build solutions and our customers to get the answers they need.”

Today, the platform brings together new capabilities that dramatically improve customers’ capacity to analyze and orchestrate large volumes of Earth data, reduce upfront development and maintenance costs, and focus on differentiation. These updates include:

A unified account experience across Planet & Sentinel Hub: By linking the two platforms, users will now be able to access cloud hosting and imagery analysis tools from Sentinel Hub through a single login.

By linking the two platforms, users will now be able to access cloud hosting and imagery analysis tools from Sentinel Hub through a single login. Enhanced Analysis-Ready PlanetScope data : Analysis-Ready PlanetScope uses proprietary AI to create harmonized, cloud-masked, and spatially consistent daily stacks of images, which enable time-series analysis and machine learning applications.

: Analysis-Ready PlanetScope uses proprietary AI to create harmonized, cloud-masked, and spatially consistent daily stacks of images, which enable time-series analysis and machine learning applications. Updated global Road & Building Change Detection : Planet’s Road & Building Change Detection AI-based models point to where development is taking place across country-wide areas, on a weekly basis. This can help users clearly understand how and where the places they care most about are evolving.

: Planet’s Road & Building Change Detection AI-based models point to where development is taking place across country-wide areas, on a weekly basis. This can help users clearly understand how and where the places they care most about are evolving. New and improved Planetary Variables : Field Boundaries trace the boundaries of agricultural parcels, giving insights into different crop types and growth throughout the season. Additionally, Crop Biomass Planetary Variable now integrates Planet’s daily, global PlanetScope data, offering a ​​cloud-free, analysis-ready data product for monitoring agricultural fields.

: Field Boundaries trace the boundaries of agricultural parcels, giving insights into different crop types and growth throughout the season. Additionally, Crop Biomass Planetary Variable now integrates Planet’s daily, global PlanetScope data, offering a ​​cloud-free, analysis-ready data product for monitoring agricultural fields. Time series and statistical analysis: Within the Planet Insights Platform, users can efficiently translate imagery into formats best suited for advanced data science and AI / ML models.

“Making sense and taking action in the face of the global challenges that governments and businesses are facing today requires looking broader, closer, deeper, forward and backward in time,” said Will Marshall, co-founder and CEO of Planet. “And further, solving such challenges requires not just data, but solutions. I’m so excited for this strategic launch because it creates a central place to access the best of Planet data, analytics, and unique tools that will enable an ecosystem of customers and partners to build innovative solutions in this time of rapid global change.”

With the Planet Insights Platform, users can build insights and solutions, make decisions, and act faster. Valentin Louis, Senior Earth Observation Specialist at the Rural Payments Agency, shared, “We needed fast and quick access to satellite data that helped reduce the time spent on downloading and pre-processing. That's where Planet Insights Platform comes in. It helped us quickly distribute, assess, and process data and insights across our agency by integrating seamlessly in our current software ecosystem.”

Planet Insights Platform aims to provide users with robust, multidimensional Earth data that are accessible and actionable at the moment of inquiry. To learn more, join Planet for a virtual event on April 11, 2024 at 8 am PST. Register now at Planet’s website.

About Planet

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 1,000 customers, comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet is a public benefit corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on Twitter.

Forward-looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to capture market opportunity and realize any of the potential benefits from current or future product enhancements, new products, or strategic partnerships and customer collaborations, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate and market Sentinel Hub or other newly acquired business or technology into its existing offerings. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future events and results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to the risk factors and other disclosures about the Company and its business included in the Company's periodic reports, proxy statements, and other disclosure materials filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which are available online at www.sec.gov, and on the Company's website at www.planet.com. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240409550189/en/