Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Planet Labs PBC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PL   US72703X1063

PLANET LABS PBC

(PL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:45:49 2023-01-12 pm EST
5.015 USD   -0.50%
03:10pPlanet Labs Pbc : Using Space to Help Feed the Hungry
PU
01:46pPlanet Labs, NASA Harvest Collaborate to Deliver Policy-Grade Global Food Security Assessments Tool
MT
12:32pPlanet and NASA Harvest Launch Commercial Partnership to Enable and Advance Food Security Offering to Deliver Policy-Grade Agricultural Assessments
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Planet Labs PBC : Using Space to Help Feed the Hungry

01/12/2023 | 03:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A new partnership between Planet and NASA Harvest will make breakthrough food security solution widely available

When NASA Harvest researchers started analyzing fields from above on either side of the frontlines in Russia and Ukraine, they saw more than artillery pockmarked-fields with budding rows of sunflowers.

They saw a looming food security crisis that would have ripple effects beyond Europe's breadbasket.

Crop type classification map, Ukraine, 2022 || This 2022 crop type classification map of Ukraine was produced in season with 94% accuracy at 3m resolution, validated with ~4700 ground data samples. Red boundary lines denote Russian-controlled Ukrainian territory, and the various coloration across the country denotes sunflower (light blue), winter wheat (yellow), rapeseed (orange), other summer crops (dark blue), and areas not planted (brown) as of October 2022. (Map generated courtesy of: NASA Harvest; Data courtesy of: Planet, Kyiv Polytechnic, NASA, and Institute for the Study of War).

What was striking was that they were able to harness Planet satellite basemaps, combined with other environmental, economic, and social science impact data, to see what was growing - and what wasn't - at a field-by-field level across the entire region. Their August analysis pointed to a more optimistic outlook that more cropland than they, and other public estimates, had initially expected was both harvested and planted along both the Russian-occupied and Ukrainian-held territories. And while that didn't solve the challenges of fertilizer price hikes, tremendous logistics challenges or numerous reports of grain theft, it did afford a more crystallized view of what the world might expect for grain and wheat in the harvest ahead.

It's reminiscent of what the Planet-Harvest pair tackled during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the government of Togo, creating a cropland map of the entire country (delivered within 10 days of receiving the request!) allowing the government to mobilize quickly to ensure food security during the global pandemic.

And from the university researchers to the satellite taskers, they collectively recognized that there was more value to be unlocked from what they were seeing on computer screens.

It's in that vein, then, that the two organizations collaborated in the launch of the Food Security and Agricultural Monitoring Solution, an offering aiming to deliver policy-grade agricultural monitoring and assessments of potential threats to global food security. The goal? Combine the power of timely, frequent satellite data with AI and ML modeling, domain expertise and user input to scale an assessment tool that could play a key role in anticipating and averting food shortages or disruptions, and providing key information for policy support, not just in Togo, not just in Ukraine, but globally.

"From my vantage point, combing through satellite imagery was about more than training AI models on crop fields," said Josef Wagner, a NASA Harvest researcher critical to ongoing Ukraine food security analyses. "It's meaningful to use those analyses to tackle real-world issues like food scarcity or even what a loaf of bread costs at the store. I hope this program has an impact that can cascade to many across the world," added Shabarinath Nair, another NASA Harvest scientist.

"Providing data to NASA Harvest was one of our earliest humanitarian response projects we undertook at the outset of the Russo-Ukrainian War," said Melissa Rosa, Planet's Impact Programs Manager. "It's incredible what they've done with that project, and we're excited to see how this grows as more organizations can now benefit from the expanded accessibility."

For more information about accessing the Food Security and Agricultural Monitoring Solution, please email food-security@planet.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this blog are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the ability of Planet Labs PBC (the "Company") to capture market opportunity and realize any of the potential benefits from current or future product enhancements, new products, or strategic partnerships and customer collaborations. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future events and results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to the risk factors and other disclosures about the Company and its business included in the Company's periodic reports, proxy statements, and other disclosure materials filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which are available online at www.sec.gov, and on the Company's website at www.planet.com. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Planet Labs PBC published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 20:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PLANET LABS PBC
03:10pPlanet Labs Pbc : Using Space to Help Feed the Hungry
PU
01:46pPlanet Labs, NASA Harvest Collaborate to Deliver Policy-Grade Global Food Security Asse..
MT
12:32pPlanet and NASA Harvest Launch Commercial Partnership to Enable and Advance Food Securi..
BU
01/09Sector Update: Tech Stocks Lose Ground but Still Outpace Most Sectors High..
MT
01/09Sector Update: Tech Stocks, Chipmakers Again Leading Broader Markets Highe..
MT
01/09Planet Labs PBC Closes Acquisition of Climate Technology Firm Salo Sciences for Undiscl..
MT
01/09Planet Completes Acquisition of Salo Sciences
BU
01/04Planet Scales Education and Research Program
BU
01/0336 Planet SuperDoves Successfully Launch on SpaceX's Falcon 9 Rocket
BU
01/03Sector Update: Tech Stock Gain Premarket Tuesday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PLANET LABS PBC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 190 M - -
Net income 2023 -167 M - -
Net cash 2023 173 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -7,97x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 371 M 1 371 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,31x
EV / Sales 2024 4,78x
Nbr of Employees 750
Free-Float 89,5%
Chart PLANET LABS PBC
Duration : Period :
Planet Labs PBC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLANET LABS PBC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5,04 $
Average target price 9,38 $
Spread / Average Target 86,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William S. Marshall Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ashley Whitfield Fieglein Johnson Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Carl Bass Lead Independent Director
Ita M. Brennan Independent Director
Niccolo M. de Masi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLANET LABS PBC15.86%1 371
THALES-4.86%25 837
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-1.51%3 830
HENSOLDT AG2.49%2 557
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD2.77%2 240
OHB SE5.89%637