    PL   US72703X1063

PLANET LABS PBC

(PL)
  Report
Planet Labs Shares Climb After Satellite Launch

01/14/2022 | 10:21am EST
By Robb M. Stewart


Planet Labs PBC's shares took flight Friday following the successful launch of 44 of the company's satellites into orbit.

In morning trading, the shares were 6.8% higher at $5.97, narrowing the drop so far in January to 2.9%.

Planet Labs late Thursday said 4X Flock, which consists of 44 SuperDove earth-monitoring satellites, went into orbit on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. It said it established contact with all of the satellites, many within two minutes of final deployment.

The satellites join Planet Lab's existing fleet of about 200 satellites in orbit. The latest launch was the first with Elon Musk's SpaceX under a multiyear, multi-launch agreement signed last year.


Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-14-22 1021ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PLANET LABS PBC -10.27% 5.59 End-of-day quote.-9.11%
TESLA, INC. 1.07% 1038.935 Delayed Quote.-2.39%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 130 M - -
Net income 2022 -119 M - -
Net cash 2022 492 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,01x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 468 M 1 468 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,51x
EV / Sales 2023 5,48x
Nbr of Employees 727
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart PLANET LABS PBC
Duration : Period :
Planet Labs PBC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLANET LABS PBC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 5,59 $
Average target price 13,57 $
Spread / Average Target 143%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William S. Marshall Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ashley Whitfield Fieglein Johnson Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Carl Bass Independent Director
Ita M. Brennan Independent Director
Niccolo M. de Masi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLANET LABS PBC-9.11%1 468
THALES5.19%19 215
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INCORPORATED COMPANY-7.69%3 652
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-18.04%2 244
HENSOLDT AG0.96%1 522
OHB SE-2.36%701