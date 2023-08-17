Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced it has won a new contract with a Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Asia for its global daily monitoring solution. The contract has a seven-figure annual contract value (“ACV”). The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is a new customer for Planet and the contract was won through one of Planet’s partners in the region.

“We are seeing strong momentum in the Asia-Pacific region from government customers focused on civil and security applications,” said Will Marshall, Planet’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Our global daily monitoring solution is unique in its ability to provide wide-area coverage, supporting customers with daily monitoring of entire countries at a scale that hasn’t been possible before.”

As the global landscape continues to evolve and increase in complexity, access to timely, consistent, and accurate information is critical to establishing a baseline of unbiased truth. Planet’s nonexclusive and open data helps equip governments with differentiated and innovative capabilities.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 900 customers, comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet is a public benefit corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on Twitter.

