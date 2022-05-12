Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Planet Labs PBC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PL   US72703X1063

PLANET LABS PBC

(PL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  05-08
4.160 USD   -11.68%
09:02aPlanet to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Results on Tuesday, June 14, 2022
BU
05/11Planet To Present at the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on May 16th, 2022
BU
05/08Dozens feared dead as Russian shell hits Ukrainian school
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Planet to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Results on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

05/12/2022 | 09:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that it plans to release its fiscal first quarter 2023 financial results for the quarter ended April 31, 2022, after market close on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Planet’s management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results and business outlook at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT the same day.

Planet invites you to listen to the conference call, which will be broadcast live over the internet at Planet’s Investor Relations page (www.planet.com/investors). The webcast will be archived on this website and available for replay approximately two hours after the completion of the event. If you would like to pre-register for the live webcast, please visit the following link to do so in advance of the conference call: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/592129375

If you would like to attend the conference call by dial-in, you must pre-register in advance by going to the following link: https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/10942/planet-labs-pbc-fiscal-first-quarter-2023-earnings-call/

Once pre-registered, you will receive your dial-in access details via email.

About Planet

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing over 30 terabytes of data per day. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 700 customers, comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet is a public benefit corporation trading on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PLANET LABS PBC
09:02aPlanet to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Results on Tuesday, June 14, 2022
BU
05/11Planet To Present at the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on May 16th,..
BU
05/08Dozens feared dead as Russian shell hits Ukrainian school
AQ
05/08Last women and children evacuated from Ukrainian steel mill
AQ
05/07UKRAINE : All women, children and eldery out of steel plant
AQ
05/07Ukraine evacuates civilians from steel plant under siege
AQ
05/03Telesat Says NASA Selects US Subsidiary for Space-to-Space High Data Rate Connectivity
MT
04/21Planet Unveils Details About Pelican
BU
04/21Planet Labs PBC Unveils Plans for Pelican
CI
04/20Planet Joins ESA Third Party Mission Programme for Open Access to High-Frequency, High-..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PLANET LABS PBC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 181 M - -
Net income 2023 -144 M - -
Net cash 2023 422 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -6,13x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 037 M 1 037 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,39x
EV / Sales 2024 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 750
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart PLANET LABS PBC
Duration : Period :
Planet Labs PBC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLANET LABS PBC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3,87 $
Average target price 12,31 $
Spread / Average Target 218%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William S. Marshall Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ashley Whitfield Fieglein Johnson Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Carl Bass Lead Independent Director
Ita M. Brennan Independent Director
Niccolo M. de Masi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLANET LABS PBC-32.36%1 037
THALES57.35%26 429
HENSOLDT AG82.51%2 530
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-25.54%1 930
OHB SE-11.53%583
ARBE ROBOTICS LTD.-35.27%379