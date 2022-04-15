Planet Technology : Additional information PLANET Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Regular Shareholders' Meeting
04/15/2022 | 07:11am EDT
Provided by: Planet Technology Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/15
Time of announcement
18:58:09
Subject
Additional information PLANET Board of Directors
resolved to convene the 2022 Regular Shareholders'
Meeting
Date of events
2022/04/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/15
2.General shareholders' meeting date:2022/05/27
3.General shareholders' meeting location:
The Koos Hotel Hsin-Tien,
2F.,No. 219-2, Chung Shing Rd., Sec. 3, Hsin-Tien
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):
physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting I.Reported matters:
(1) To report the business of 2021
(2) Audit Committee's financial report review of 2021
(3) To report the status of remunerate distribution to employees and
directors of 2021
(4)To report the distribution of cash dividend of 2021 profits
6.Cause for convening the meeting II.Acknowledged matters:
(1) To adopt 2021 business report and financial statements
(2) To adopt the proposal for distribution of 2021 profits
7.Cause for convening the meeting III.Matters for Discussion:
(1) To amend the Company's"Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal
Assets"
(2) To amend the Company's"Articles of Incorporation"
(3) To amend the Company's"Rules and Procedures of
Shareholders Meetings"
8.Cause for convening the meeting IV.Election matters:NA
9.Cause for convening the meeting V.Other Proposals:NA
10.Cause for convening the meeting VI.Extemporary Motions:NA
11.Book closure starting date:2022/03/29
12.Book closure ending date:2022/05/27
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
