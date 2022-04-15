Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  Planet Technology Corporation
  News
  Summary
    6263   TW0006263007

PLANET TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(6263)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  04-13
73.50 TWD   +0.27%
07:21aPLANET TECHNOLOGY : Board of Directors proposed dividend distribution
PU
07:11aPLANET TECHNOLOGY : Additional information PLANET Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Regular Shareholders' Meeting
PU
02/24PLANET TECHNOLOGY : consolidated financial report of 2021/1/1~2021/12/31 was submitted to the Board of Directors
PU
Summary 
Summary

Planet Technology : Board of Directors proposed dividend distribution

04/15/2022 | 07:21am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Planet Technology Corporation
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/15 Time of announcement 19:03:59
Subject 
 PLANET Board of Directors proposed dividend distribution
Date of events 2022/04/15 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/15
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to :Year
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):NT$4.7
5.Cash dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):N/A
6.Total amount of cash dividends to shareholders (NT$):NT$293,754,531
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):N/A
8.Stock dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):N/A
9.Total amount of stock dividends to shareholders (shares):N/A
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10

Disclaimer

Planet Technology Corporation published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 11:20:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 427 M 49,0 M 49,0 M
Net income 2021 321 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
Net cash 2021 1 362 M 46,8 M 46,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 594 M 158 M 158 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,17x
EV / Sales 2021 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 155
Free-Float 54,8%
Chart PLANET TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Planet Technology Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLANET TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ching Kang Chen Chairman & General Manager
Man Chu Lin Director, Head-Finance & Accounting
Yi Shen Shih Chief Technology Officer
Hsueh Ju Wu Chief Operating Officer & Deputy Spokesperson
Shu Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLANET TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION7.14%158
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-13.08%4 332
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.-14.13%1 851
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-48.45%1 392
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-4.31%912
SERCOMM CORPORATION3.04%681