Planet Technology : Board of Directors proposed dividend distribution
04/15/2022 | 07:21am EDT
Provided by: Planet Technology Corporation
Date of announcement
2022/04/15
Time of announcement
19:03:59
Subject
PLANET Board of Directors proposed dividend distribution
Date of events
2022/04/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/15
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to :Year
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):NT$4.7
5.Cash dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):N/A
6.Total amount of cash dividends to shareholders (NT$):NT$293,754,531
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):N/A
8.Stock dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):N/A
9.Total amount of stock dividends to shareholders (shares):N/A
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10
Planet Technology Corporation published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 11:20:00 UTC.