Planet Technology : Board of Directors proposed dividend distribution

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/15 2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to :Year 3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31 4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$ per share):NT$4.7 5.Cash dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve to shareholders (NT$ per share):N/A 6.Total amount of cash dividends to shareholders (NT$):NT$293,754,531 7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$ per share):N/A 8.Stock dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve to shareholders (NT$ per share):N/A 9.Total amount of stock dividends to shareholders (shares):N/A 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A 11.Per value of common stock:NT$10