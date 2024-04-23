Roadshow Alantra

23-24 April 2024

Milan

Disclaimer

This document has been prepared by Planetel S.p.A. (the "Company") for the sole purpose described herein. In no case may it be interpreted as an offer or invitation to sell or purchase any security issued by the company or its subsidiaries. The content of this document has a merely informative and provisional nature and the statements contained herein have not been independently verified.

Neither the company nor any of its representatives shall accept any liability whatsoever

(whether in negligence or otherwise) arising in any way from the use of this document

or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this document or any material discussed during the presentation.

This document may not be reproduced or redistributed, in whole or in part, to any other person.

The information contained herein may include forward-looking statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the company's beliefs and expectations. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, projections and projects, and cannot be interpreted as a promise or guarantee of whatsoever nature. However, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are current only at the date they are made. We caution you that several factors could cause the

company's actual results and provisions to differ materially from those contained in

any forward-looking statement. Such factors include but are not limited to: trends in company's business, changes in the regulatory environment, its ability to successfully diversify and the expected level of future capital expenditures. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Planetel does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect any changes in Planetel's expectations with regard thereto or any changes in

events.

Investor Presentation 04/2024

Investor Presentation 04/2024

PLANETEL ON THE MARKET SINCE 1985

The Planetel Group is an entrepreneurial reality present since 1985, composed of several companies located in Lombardy, Veneto and Campania. It is a highly experienced organisation providing integrated communication, connectivity, ASP/Cloud services and IT solutions, dedicated to retail customers and medium/large companies, as well as to wholesale and the public sector.

THE GROUP'S COMPANIES

QUALITY AND RESPONSABILITY

The focus on quality and customer care, responsibility and support for the region where it was born and developed, and attention to social, environmental and development aspects have guided Planetel in its efforts to obtain quality and ESG certifications.

GOVERNANCE

MIRKO MARE

BRUNO PIANETTI

RAMONA CORTI

MANAGEMENT

BRUNO PIANETTI

MIRKO MARE

MICHELE PAGANI

SHAREHOLDER'S STRUCTURE

SHAREHOLDER

N. OF SHARES OWED

% OF SHARE CAPITAL

BMP HOLDING S.R.L.

3.549.484

52,22%

a socio unico

Sitis Immobiliare

885.246

13,02%

Eiffel Inv. Group

471.500

6,94%

Mirko Mare

73.770

1,09%

Market

1.816.750

26,73%

PLANETEL IN A NUTSHELL (31/12/2023)

GENERAL INFORMATION

1985

7

Year of establishment

Companies

of which 6 subsidiaries

PLANETEL AT A GLANCE

€ 33,3M

89%

Total Revenues FY 2023

Of Recurring revenues

+ 9% YoY

in FY 2023

from connectivity

ASSET

186 HR

9 Locations

In 3 Regions

Qualified and skilled

Treviolo, Lecco, Brescia,

Lombardia, Veneto, Campania

Human resources

Lonato, Verona, Monza,

+17% YoY

Padova, Venezia, Napoli

274

51.120

Municipalities served

Planetel Group

with fiber

active Customers

+ 4,5% on FY 2023

+7,5% YoY

3.113 KM

5 Data Center

1.200

1) It comprises 2025 km of proprietary fiber network

Planetel backbone fiber-optic

44 BTS Tower (FWA)

network for HSC (1)

127 Planetel Points (2)

Cabinet for FTTC &2) The reduction is due to a qualitative selection of the points

FTTH connections

A STRONG GROWTH STORY

Total Revenues (M)

Recurring Revenues (% su totale)

Planetel proprietary Fiber Network (Km)

23,453,7362,3

12,1

12,5

13,5

56%

59%

61%

2015

2016

2017

2025,0

1140,0

1426,0

643,3

840,0

460,6

33,3

30,5

89%

22,1

87%

20

82%

17,7

14,8

75%

67%

60%

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

AN ALL-ROUND OFFER THROUGH SPECIALIZED BUSINESS UNITS

10%17%

5%

€ 33,3 M

5%

1%

Total Revenues

62%

Connectivity

Infrastructure

ASP-Cloud

Reseller

Office

Other

Automation

OUR DIVISIONS:

Telecommunication

IT Services & Cloud

Infrastructure

Office Automation

THE REVENUES

In December 2023, 62% of the Group's revenues was generated by the Connectivity business line, which mainly includes fiber subscriptions (either FTTCAB or FTTH) among other services. ASP-Cloud services and Infrastructure services amounted to € 5.8 M and € 3.4 M respectively.

A SOLID INFRASTRUCTURE OF IT SERVICES & CLOUD OFFERING

Cloud Services

IT Services

Cloud Backup

Desk IT Services

IaaS - PaaS Services

Systemic Activity

Disaster Recovery

Consultancy

  • Docker, Docker Swarm, Kubernetes
  • Value-addedConsultancy

IT Infrastructure

Web Services

Data Center

RegistraIlTuoMarchio

Networking

Domains Registration and Maintenance

Devices

Hosting Websites

Software

E-Mail Archiving

Indipendent SMTP

VPS/VM

ArchiviaDrive

Cybersecurity

  • Network Security
  • IT Security
  • Integrated Security

Datacenter

The Colocation, Cloud and Information Security solutions are based on the solid infrastructure and the territorial presence of 5 Data Centers with proprietary fiber optic connections in L2 on the BG-BS-VR-MI directive, directly connected to the Milan MIX, the main Internet interchange point in Italy.

Recently, with the acquisition of Trivenet S.r.l., Planetel was enriched with an additional datacenter that will be integrated into the circuit.

