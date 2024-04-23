Roadshow Alantra
23-24 April 2024
Milan
Investor Presentation 04/2024
2
Section 1
01.
PROFILE
Section 1
Investor Presentation 04/2024
3
PLANETEL ON THE MARKET SINCE 1985
The Planetel Group is an entrepreneurial reality present since 1985, composed of several companies located in Lombardy, Veneto and Campania. It is a highly experienced organisation providing integrated communication, connectivity, ASP/Cloud services and IT solutions, dedicated to retail customers and medium/large companies, as well as to wholesale and the public sector.
THE GROUP'S COMPANIES
QUALITY AND RESPONSABILITY
The focus on quality and customer care, responsibility and support for the region where it was born and developed, and attention to social, environmental and development aspects have guided Planetel in its efforts to obtain quality and ESG certifications.
Investor Presentation 04/2024
4
GOVERNANCE
MIRKO MARE
BRUNO PIANETTI
RAMONA CORTI
MANAGEMENT
BRUNO PIANETTI
MIRKO MARE
MICHELE PAGANI
Investor Presentation 04/2024
5
SHAREHOLDER'S STRUCTURE
SHAREHOLDER
N. OF SHARES OWED
% OF SHARE CAPITAL
BMP HOLDING S.R.L.
3.549.484
52,22%
a socio unico
Sitis Immobiliare
885.246
13,02%
Eiffel Inv. Group
471.500
6,94%
Mirko Mare
73.770
1,09%
Market
1.816.750
26,73%
Investor Presentation 04/2024
6
PLANETEL IN A NUTSHELL (31/12/2023)
GENERAL INFORMATION
1985
7
Year of establishment
Companies
of which 6 subsidiaries
PLANETEL AT A GLANCE
€ 33,3M
89%
Total Revenues FY 2023
Of Recurring revenues
+ 9% YoY
in FY 2023
from connectivity
ASSET
186 HR
9 Locations
In 3 Regions
Qualified and skilled
Treviolo, Lecco, Brescia,
Lombardia, Veneto, Campania
Human resources
Lonato, Verona, Monza,
+17% YoY
Padova, Venezia, Napoli
274
51.120
Municipalities served
Planetel Group
with fiber
active Customers
+ 4,5% on FY 2023
+7,5% YoY
3.113 KM
5 Data Center
1.200
1) It comprises 2025 km of proprietary fiber network
Planetel backbone fiber-optic
44 BTS Tower (FWA)
network for HSC (1)
127 Planetel Points (2)
Cabinet for FTTC &2) The reduction is due to a qualitative selection of the points
FTTH connections
Investor Presentation 04/2024
7
A STRONG GROWTH STORY
Total Revenues (M)
Recurring Revenues (% su totale)
Planetel proprietary Fiber Network (Km)
23,453,7362,3
12,1
12,5
13,5
56%
59%
61%
2015
2016
2017
Investor Presentation 04/2024
2025,0
1140,0
1426,0
643,3
840,0
460,6
33,3
30,5
89%
22,1
87%
20
82%
17,7
14,8
75%
67%
60%
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
8
AN ALL-ROUND OFFER THROUGH SPECIALIZED BUSINESS UNITS
10%17%
5%
€ 33,3 M
5%
1%
Total Revenues
62%
Connectivity
Infrastructure
ASP-Cloud
Reseller
Office
Other
Automation
OUR DIVISIONS:
Telecommunication
IT Services & Cloud
Infrastructure
Office Automation
THE REVENUES
In December 2023, 62% of the Group's revenues was generated by the Connectivity business line, which mainly includes fiber subscriptions (either FTTCAB or FTTH) among other services. ASP-Cloud services and Infrastructure services amounted to € 5.8 M and € 3.4 M respectively.
Investor Presentation 04/2024
9
A SOLID INFRASTRUCTURE OF IT SERVICES & CLOUD OFFERING
Cloud Services
IT Services
•
Cloud Backup
•
Desk IT Services
• IaaS - PaaS Services
•
Systemic Activity
•
Disaster Recovery
•
Consultancy
- Docker, Docker Swarm, Kubernetes
- Value-addedConsultancy
IT Infrastructure
Web Services
•
Data Center
•
RegistraIlTuoMarchio
•
Networking
•
Domains Registration and Maintenance
•
Devices
•
Hosting Websites
•
Software
•
E-Mail Archiving
•
Indipendent SMTP
•
VPS/VM
•
ArchiviaDrive
Cybersecurity
- Network Security
- IT Security
- Integrated Security
Datacenter
The Colocation, Cloud and Information Security solutions are based on the solid infrastructure and the territorial presence of 5 Data Centers with proprietary fiber optic connections in L2 on the BG-BS-VR-MI directive, directly connected to the Milan MIX, the main Internet interchange point in Italy.
Recently, with the acquisition of Trivenet S.r.l., Planetel was enriched with an additional datacenter that will be integrated into the circuit.
Investor Presentation 04/2024
10
