Plank Ventures Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended April 30, 2024

June 28, 2024 at 08:59 pm EDT

Plank Ventures Ltd. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended April 30, 2024. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 1.4 million compared to CAD 1.22 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 0.333078 million compared to CAD 0.43915 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.02 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.02 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was CAD 3.91 million compared to CAD 4.06 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 1.16 million compared to CAD 1.18 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.06 compared to CAD 0.04 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.06 compared to CAD 0.04 a year ago.