Plano & Plano Desenvolvimento Imobiliário S A : Institutional Presentation 3Q22

Disclaimer.
This presentation has forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on Management's beliefs and assumptions and on currently available information. Forward-looking statements refer to the intentions, beliefs or current expectations of the Company, Board members or Executive Officers. They also include information on future results of possible transactions. They are no guarantees of
performance, as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions because they refer to future events and, therefore, depend on circumstances that
may or may not occur. Our future results and value for shareholders may significantly differ from those expressed or suggested in these statements. Many factors that may determine these results and figures are beyond the Company's control or its ability to make predictions.
C o m p a n y O v e r v i e w
Focus on low- and mid-incomeclient base through high quality projects
Strategic landbank footprint with sharp focus on locations with high infrastructure and close to the main transportation axes
Mastered in construction technique, allowing superior flexibility to adapt projects to fit in each location specifics while guaranteeing solid financial results
One of the largest developers in metropolitan area of São Paulo (Top Imobiliário Award) with unmatched client satisfaction
Expressive growth in launches in recent years, keeping cost efficiency and delivery within schedule
49%
ROE 2021
BRL135mm
Net Income 2021
~57k
Units Launched(1)
95%
1st Inspection
Approval rate (2)
690,987
Sqm under
construction (2)
BRL11.1bn
Landbank (2)
43
Construction Sites(2)
Notes: (1) from 2006 to 2022; (2) 09/30/2022
Plano&Plano ata Glance
Company Overview
|
Foundation and First Launches and partnership with Cyrela
|
Geographic expansion
|
Growth cycle
Foundation of
Plano&Plano in
São Paulo/SP
IPO
Brazilian Stock Exchange, B3.
TOP IMOBILIÁRIO
3rd place as Developer
|
|
PARTNERSHIP WITH CAIXA
|
|
|
First associative credit
|
|
|
|
agreement with Caixa
|
|
|
|
Econômica Federal
|
|
|
ISO 9001
|
|
|
JOINT VENTURE
|
Achievement
|
|
|
Joint Venture with Cyrela
|
of the first ISO
|
|
|
Brazil Realty
|
certification
|
|
|
|
|
PLANO DI
|
|
|
|
Foundation of Plano&Plano DI
|
|
|
TOP IMOBILIÁRIO
|
|
|
PLANO&VENDAS
|
1st place as Developer
|
|
Foundation of Plano&Vendas (currently
|
|
|
represents 70% of Company's direct sales)
|
|
ESG
|
SELO AZUL CAIXA
|
|
First Sustainability Report
|
Receival of "Selo Casa Azul da
|
|
2021
|
Caixa Econômica Federal"
|
TOP IMOBILIÁRIO
|
GPTW
|
|
NDT CAIXA
|
3rd place as Developer
|
|
Certified as "Nível de
|
First certification as Great Place to Work
|
|
Desempenho Técnico da
|
2021
|
Caixa Econômica Federal"
|
MCMV
First projects of "Minha
Casa Minha Vida"
Housing Program
