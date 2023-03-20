Plano & Plano Desenvolvimento Imobiliário S A : Institutional Presentation 4Q22
03/20/2023 | 06:31pm EDT
Institutional Presentation
Listed on B3 Novo Mercado | PLPL3
Disclaimer.
This presentation has forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on Management's beliefs and assumptions and on currently available information. Forward-looking statements refer to the intentions, beliefs or current expectations of the Company, Board members or Executive Officers. They also include information on future results of possible transactions. They are no guarantees of
performance, as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions because they refer to future events and, therefore, depend on circumstances that
may or may not occur. Our future results and value for shareholders may significantly differ from those expressed or suggested in these statements. Many factors that may determine these results and figures are beyond the Company's control or its ability to make predictions.
SECTION 1
Plano&Plano
At a Glance
Plano&Plano At a Glance
C o m p a n y O v e r v i e w
Focus on low- and mid-incomeclient base through high quality projects
Strategic landbank footprint with sharp focus on locations with high infrastructure and close to the main transportation axes
Mastered in construction technique, allowing superior flexibility to adapt projects to fit in each location specifics while guaranteeing solid financial results
One of the largest developers in metropolitan area of São Paulo (Top Imobiliário Award) with unmatched client satisfaction
Expressive growth in launches in recent years, keeping cost efficiency and delivery within schedule
37%
ROE 2022
BRL134mm
Net Income 2022
~60k
Units Launched(1)
95%
1st Inspection Approval rate
782,887
Sqm under construction
BRL11.8bn
Landbank
49
Construction Sites
Notes: (1) from 2006 to 2022; (2) 12/31/2022
Plano&Plano ata Glance
Company Overview
Foundation and First Launches and partnership with Cyrela
