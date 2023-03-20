Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Plano & Plano Desenvolvimento Imobiliário S.A.
  News
  Summary
    PLPL3   BRPLPLACNOR5

PLANO & PLANO DESENVOLVIMENTO IMOBILIÁRIO S.A.

(PLPL3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:43 2023-03-20 pm EDT
5.190 BRL   +0.97%
Plano & Plano Desenvolvimento Imobiliário S A : Institutional Presentation 4Q22

03/20/2023 | 06:31pm EDT
Institutional Presentation

Listed on B3 Novo Mercado | PLPL3

2

Disclaimer.

This presentation has forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on Management's beliefs and assumptions and on currently available information. Forward-looking statements refer to the intentions, beliefs or current expectations of the Company, Board members or Executive Officers. They also include information on future results of possible transactions. They are no guarantees of

performance, as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions because they refer to future events and, therefore, depend on circumstances that

may or may not occur. Our future results and value for shareholders may significantly differ from those expressed or suggested in these statements. Many factors that may determine these results and figures are beyond the Company's control or its ability to make predictions.

SECTION 1

Plano&Plano

At a Glance

Listed on B3 Novo Mercado | PLPL3

Plano&Plano At a Glance

C o m p a n y O v e r v i e w

4

Focus on low- and mid-incomeclient base through high quality projects

Strategic landbank footprint with sharp focus on locations with high infrastructure and close to the main transportation axes

Mastered in construction technique, allowing superior flexibility to adapt projects to fit in each location specifics while guaranteeing solid financial results

One of the largest developers in metropolitan area of São Paulo (Top Imobiliário Award) with unmatched client satisfaction

Expressive growth in launches in recent years, keeping cost efficiency and delivery within schedule

37%

ROE 2022

BRL134mm

Net Income 2022

~60k

Units Launched(1)

95%

1st Inspection Approval rate

782,887

Sqm under construction

BRL11.8bn

Landbank

49

Construction Sites

Notes: (1) from 2006 to 2022; (2) 12/31/2022

Plano&Plano ata Glance

Company Overview

Foundation and First Launches and partnership with Cyrela

Geographic expansion

Growth cycle

Foundation of

Plano&Plano in

São Paulo/SP

IPO

Brazilian Stock Exchange, B3.

TOP IMOBILIÁRIO

3rd place as Developer

PARTNERSHIP WITH CAIXA

First associative credit

agreement with Caixa

Econômica Federal

ISO 9001

JOINT VENTURE

Achievement

Joint Venture with Cyrela

of the first ISO

Brazil Realty

certification

PLANO DI

Foundation of Plano&Plano DI

TOP IMOBILIÁRIO

PLANO&VENDAS

1st place as Developer

Foundation of Plano&Vendas (currently

represents 70% of Company's direct sales)

ESG

SELO AZUL CAIXA

First Sustainability Report

Receival of "Selo Casa Azul da

2021

Caixa Econômica Federal"

TOP IMOBILIÁRIO

GPTW

NDT CAIXA

3rd place as Developer

Certified as "Nível de

First certification as Great Place to Work

Desempenho Técnico da

2021

Caixa Econômica Federal"

MCMV

First projects of "Minha

Casa Minha Vida"

Housing Program

Disclaimer

Plano & Plano Desenvolvimento Imobiliario SA published this content on 20 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2023 22:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 436 M 274 M 274 M
Net income 2022 116 M 22,1 M 22,1 M
Net Debt 2022 528 M 101 M 101 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,43x
Yield 2022 3,50%
Capitalization 1 019 M 194 M 194 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,8%
Chart PLANO & PLANO DESENVOLVIMENTO IMOBILIÁRIO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Plano & Plano Desenvolvimento Imobiliário S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLANO & PLANO DESENVOLVIMENTO IMOBILIÁRIO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 5,14 BRL
Average target price 6,10 BRL
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rodrigo Fairbanks von Uhlendorff Chief Executive Officer & Director
João Luís Ramos Hopp CFO & Director-Investor Relations
Rodrigo Uchoa Luna Chairman & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Monica Pires da Silva Independent Director
Luis Henrique Cals de Beauclair Guimarães Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLANO & PLANO DESENVOLVIMENTO IMOBILIÁRIO S.A.29.15%193
HASEKO CORPORATION5.02%3 217
CURY CONSTRUTORA E INCORPORADORA S.A.2.05%710
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC18.44%635
YIT OYJ3.09%566
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA-8.01%559