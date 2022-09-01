Log in
    VEGN   CA72724R1047

PLANT & CO. BRANDS LTD.

(VEGN)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:55 2022-08-31 pm EDT
0.1200 CAD   -7.69%
11:11aPLANT BRANDS : Notice of Articles - Name Change
PU
11:11aPLANT BRANDS : Material Change Report
PU
11:01aPLANT BRANDS : Certificate of Change of Name
PU
Plant Brands : Certificate of Change of Name

09/01/2022 | 11:01am EDT
Number: BC1316210

CERTIFICATE

OF

CHANGE OF NAME

BUSINESS CORPORATIONS ACT

I Hereby Certify that PLANT&CO. BRANDS LTD. changed its name to HAPPY BELLY FOOD GROUP INC. on September 1, 2022 at 07:18 AM Pacific Time.

Issued under my hand at Victoria, British Columbia

On September 1, 2022

T.K. SPARKS

Registrar of Companies

Province of British Columbia

Canada

ELECTRONIC CERTIFICATE

Disclaimer

Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 15:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
