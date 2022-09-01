Plant Brands : Certificate of Change of Name

Number: BC1316210

CERTIFICATE

OF

CHANGE OF NAME

BUSINESS CORPORATIONS ACT

I Hereby Certify that PLANT&CO. BRANDS LTD. changed its name to HAPPY BELLY FOOD GROUP INC. on September 1, 2022 at 07:18 AM Pacific Time.

Issued under my hand at Victoria, British Columbia

On September 1, 2022

T.K. SPARKS

Registrar of Companies

Province of British Columbia

Canada