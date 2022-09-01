Plant Brands : Certificate of Change of Name
Number: BC1316210
CERTIFICATE
OF
CHANGE OF NAME
BUSINESS CORPORATIONS ACT
I Hereby Certify that PLANT&CO. BRANDS LTD. changed its name to HAPPY BELLY FOOD GROUP INC. on September 1, 2022 at 07:18 AM Pacific Time.
Issued under my hand at Victoria, British Columbia
On September 1, 2022
T.K. SPARKS
Registrar of Companies
Province of British Columbia
Canada
Disclaimer
Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 15:00:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2021
1,25 M
0,96 M
0,96 M
Net income 2021
-26,6 M
-20,3 M
-20,3 M
Net cash 2021
0,67 M
0,51 M
0,51 M
P/E ratio 2021
-0,67x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
12,8 M
9,81 M
9,81 M
EV / Sales 2020
312x
EV / Sales 2021
14,5x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
89,4%
