  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  Plant & Co. Brands Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    VEGN   CA72724R1047

PLANT & CO. BRANDS LTD.

(VEGN)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:55 2022-08-31 pm EDT
0.1200 CAD   -7.69%
11:11aPLANT BRANDS : Notice of Articles - Name Change
PU
11:11aPLANT BRANDS : Material Change Report
PU
11:01aPLANT BRANDS : Certificate of Change of Name
PU
Plant Brands : Material Change Report

09/01/2022 | 11:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORM 51-102F3

MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT

Item 1: Name and Address of Reporting Issuer

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (formerly, Plant&Co. Brands Ltd.) (the "Company") 400-1681 Chestnut Street

Vancouver, BC V6J 4M6

Item 2: Date of Material Change

September 1, 2022.

Item 3: News Release

A news release was issued and disseminated on August 31, 2022 and filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Item 4: Summary of Material Changes

The Company announced that it has changed its name. See Item 5 for details.

Item 5: Full Description of Material Change

The Company announced that, effective at market open on September 1, 2022, the Company's common shares commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the new name, Happy Belly Food Group Inc., and the trading symbol for the Company changed from "VEGN" to "HBFG".

The new CUSIP number for the common shares is 41138T105 and the new ISIN number is CA41138T1057.

The new CUSIP number for the warrants is 41138T113 and the new ISIN number is CA41138T1131.

The share capital of the Company remains unchanged.

Item 6: Reliance on subsection 7.1(2) or (3) of National Instrument 51-102

Not applicable.

Item 7: Omitted Information

None.

Item 8: Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Happy Belly Food Group Inc.

Contact: shawn@plantandco.com

Item 9: Date of Report

September 1, 2022.

Disclaimer

Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 15:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1,25 M 0,96 M 0,96 M
Net income 2021 -26,6 M -20,3 M -20,3 M
Net cash 2021 0,67 M 0,51 M 0,51 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,67x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12,8 M 9,81 M 9,81 M
EV / Sales 2020 312x
EV / Sales 2021 14,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shawn Moniz Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Donna Reddy President
Dean Callaway Chief Financial Officer
Alessandro Rechichi Chairman
Radu Puscasu Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLANT & CO. BRANDS LTD.-33.33%10
NESTLÉ S.A.-9.35%324 628
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-6.71%84 783
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-15.69%54 179
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY30.03%49 268
THE HERSHEY COMPANY16.13%46 054