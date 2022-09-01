Plant Brands : Notice of Articles - Name Change
CERTIFIED COPY
Notice of Articles
BUSINESS CORPORATIONS ACT
Of a Document filed with the Province of British Columbia Registrar of Companies
T.K. SPARKS
This Notice of Articles was issued by the Registrar on: September 1, 2022 07:18 AM Pacific Time
Incorporation Number:
BC1316210
Recognition Date and Time: July 20, 2021 12:23 PM Pacific Time as a result of an Amalgamation
NOTICE OF ARTICLES
Name of Company:
HAPPY BELLY FOOD GROUP INC.
REGISTERED OFFICE INFORMATION
Mailing Address:
400-1681 CHESTNUT STREET VANCOUVER BC V6J 4M6 CANADA
Delivery Address:
400-1681 CHESTNUT STREET VANCOUVER BC V6J 4M6 CANADA
RECORDS OFFICE INFORMATION
Mailing Address:
400-1681 CHESTNUT STREET VANCOUVER BC V6J 4M6 CANADA
Delivery Address:
400-1681 CHESTNUT STREET VANCOUVER BC V6J 4M6 CANADA
DIRECTOR INFORMATION
Last Name, First Name, Middle Name:
Cole, Kevin
Mailing Address:
400-1681 CHESTNUT STREET VANCOUVER BC V6J 4M6 CANADA
Delivery Address:
400-1681 CHESTNUT STREET VANCOUVER BC V6J 4M6 CANADA
Last Name, First Name, Middle Name:
Rechichi, Alex
Mailing Address:
400-1681 CHESTNUT STREET VANCOUVER BC V6J 4M6 CANADA
Delivery Address:
400-1681 CHESTNUT STREET VANCOUVER BC V6J 4M6 CANADA
Last Name, First Name, Middle Name:
Rechichi, Mark
Mailing Address:
400-1681 CHESTNUT STREET VANCOUVER BC V6J 4M6 CANADA
Delivery Address:
400-1681 CHESTNUT STREET VANCOUVER BC V6J 4M6 CANADA
Last Name, First Name, Middle Name:
Moniz, Shawn
Mailing Address:
Delivery Address:
400-1681 CHESTNUT STREET
85 EAST LIBERTY STREET
VANCOUVER BC V6J 4M6
TORONTO ON M6M 3R4
CANADA
CANADA
Last Name, First Name, Middle Name:
Contardi, Marco
Mailing Address:
400-1681 CHESTNUT STREET VANCOUVER BC V6J 4M6 CANADA
Delivery Address:
400-1681 CHESTNUT STREET VANCOUVER BC V6J 4M6 CANADA
RESOLUTION DATES:
Date(s) of Resolution(s) or Court Order(s) attaching or altering Special Rights and Restrictions attached to a class or a series of shares:
September 10, 2021
September 10, 2021
AUTHORIZED SHARE STRUCTURE
1. No Maximum
common Shares
Without Par Value
Without Special Rights or
Restrictions attached
Disclaimer
Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 15:10:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about PLANT & CO. BRANDS LTD.
Sales 2021
1,25 M
0,96 M
0,96 M
Net income 2021
-26,6 M
-20,3 M
-20,3 M
Net cash 2021
0,67 M
0,51 M
0,51 M
P/E ratio 2021
-0,67x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
12,8 M
9,81 M
9,81 M
EV / Sales 2020
312x
EV / Sales 2021
14,5x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
89,4%
