  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  Plant & Co. Brands Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    VEGN   CA72724R1047

PLANT & CO. BRANDS LTD.

(VEGN)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:55 2022-08-31 pm EDT
0.1200 CAD   -7.69%
11:11aPLANT BRANDS : Notice of Articles - Name Change
PU
11:11aPLANT BRANDS : Material Change Report
PU
11:01aPLANT BRANDS : Certificate of Change of Name
PU
Plant Brands : Notice of Articles - Name Change

09/01/2022 | 11:11am EDT
Mailing Address:

Location:

PO Box 9431 Stn Prov Govt

2nd Floor - 940 Blanshard Street

Victoria BC V8W 9V3

Victoria BC

www.corporateonline.gov.bc.ca

1 877 526-1526

CERTIFIED COPY

Notice of Articles

BUSINESS CORPORATIONS ACT

Of a Document filed with the Province of British Columbia Registrar of Companies

T.K. SPARKS

This Notice of Articles was issued by the Registrar on: September 1, 2022 07:18 AM Pacific Time

Incorporation Number:

BC1316210

Recognition Date and Time: July 20, 2021 12:23 PM Pacific Time as a result of an Amalgamation

NOTICE OF ARTICLES

Name of Company:

HAPPY BELLY FOOD GROUP INC.

REGISTERED OFFICE INFORMATION

Mailing Address:

400-1681 CHESTNUT STREET VANCOUVER BC V6J 4M6 CANADA

Delivery Address:

400-1681 CHESTNUT STREET VANCOUVER BC V6J 4M6 CANADA

RECORDS OFFICE INFORMATION

Mailing Address:

400-1681 CHESTNUT STREET VANCOUVER BC V6J 4M6 CANADA

Delivery Address:

400-1681 CHESTNUT STREET VANCOUVER BC V6J 4M6 CANADA

Page: 1 of 3

DIRECTOR INFORMATION

Last Name, First Name, Middle Name:

Cole, Kevin

Mailing Address:

400-1681 CHESTNUT STREET VANCOUVER BC V6J 4M6 CANADA

Delivery Address:

400-1681 CHESTNUT STREET VANCOUVER BC V6J 4M6 CANADA

Last Name, First Name, Middle Name:

Rechichi, Alex

Mailing Address:

400-1681 CHESTNUT STREET VANCOUVER BC V6J 4M6 CANADA

Delivery Address:

400-1681 CHESTNUT STREET VANCOUVER BC V6J 4M6 CANADA

Last Name, First Name, Middle Name:

Rechichi, Mark

Mailing Address:

400-1681 CHESTNUT STREET VANCOUVER BC V6J 4M6 CANADA

Delivery Address:

400-1681 CHESTNUT STREET VANCOUVER BC V6J 4M6 CANADA

Last Name, First Name, Middle Name:

Moniz, Shawn

Mailing Address:

Delivery Address:

400-1681 CHESTNUT STREET

85 EAST LIBERTY STREET

VANCOUVER BC V6J 4M6

TORONTO ON M6M 3R4

CANADA

CANADA

Last Name, First Name, Middle Name:

Contardi, Marco

Mailing Address:

400-1681 CHESTNUT STREET VANCOUVER BC V6J 4M6 CANADA

Delivery Address:

400-1681 CHESTNUT STREET VANCOUVER BC V6J 4M6 CANADA

RESOLUTION DATES:

Date(s) of Resolution(s) or Court Order(s) attaching or altering Special Rights and Restrictions attached to a class or a series of shares:

September 10, 2021

September 10, 2021

AUTHORIZED SHARE STRUCTURE

Page: 2 of 3

1. No Maximum

common Shares

Without Par Value

Without Special Rights or

Restrictions attached

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

Page: 3 of 3

Disclaimer

Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 15:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Shawn Moniz Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Donna Reddy President
Dean Callaway Chief Financial Officer
Alessandro Rechichi Chairman
Radu Puscasu Vice President-Technology
