Plant & Co. Brands Ltd.

PLANT & CO. BRANDS LTD.

(VEGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Plant & Co. Brands Collaborates with the University of Manitoba to Develop an All-Natural Hemp-Based Food Line

12/17/2020 | 06:05am EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2020) -  Plant & Co. Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTC PINK: EURPF) ("Plant & Co." or the "Company"), a vertically integrated enterprise focused on the health and wellness sector, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with the University of Manitoba to develop a proprietary hemp protein concentrate that will form the basis of an all-natural hemp-based line of gluten free food products, rich in protein and offering a healthy alternative to the current egg and milk based products currently saturating the market.

"We are focused on establishing a premium brand of quality of plant-based food products through M&A opportunities such as Holy Crap Brands, and at the same time organically, through home grown initiatives like developing hemp-based food products with the University of Manitoba," said Shawn Moniz, CEO of Plant & Co. Brands. "The Richardson Centre of Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals is well known for its development of unique and proprietary healthy food products. I expect the resulting product to be a key ingredient - our 'secret sauce' if you will - in a line of healthy, gluten-free, plant-based food products."

The research and development program will be conducted by a team of food scientists from the Richardson Centre of Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals at the University of Manitoba and consist of two phases. The first phase will include systematic investigation to establish a proprietary method of milling and processing to produce a defatted hemp flour with increased protein levels. The second phase will take the results of the first phase and produce a defined amount of concentrate for testing in food products. The two-phase program is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter 2021.

Richardson Centre of Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals has a state-of-the-art, 55,000 square foot research and development facility, located at 196 Innovation Drive in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and is part of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences, University of Manitoba. The Centre provides a variety of services to the agricultural, ingredient processing, functional food and nutraceutical industries, including pilot plant services, primary and secondary processing, formulation, packaging services, analytical testing and human testing.

Traditionally known for its use in textiles due its long and strong fibers, hemp seeds have become the source of a robust health food and alternative medicinal marketplace. Like flax and chia seeds, hemp seeds are recognized as a superfood because they are high in protein, contain 20 amino acids, and are high in the fatty acids omega-3 and omega-6. Hemp seeds are typically pressed to produce oil with the remaining by-product processed into a flour or concentrate from which gluten-free plant-based products like pasta, baked goods and other healthy foods can be created.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is the naturally occurring compound found in the seeds, stalk, and flowers of hemp plants. Scientific and clinical research is ongoing but early indications show that CBD is a potential treatment for patients looking for relief from inflammation, pain, anxiety, psychosis, seizures, spasms, and other conditions. Potential health benefits from hemp food products include weight suppressant (high in fiber), immune-system booster, and an ability to lower blood pressure and cholesterol.

Plant & Co. is establishing a premium brand of quality of plant-based food products, with an emphasis on health and wellness, in one of the fastest growing market segments in the food industry. The research and development program at the University of Manitoba is focused on unlocking the true value of hemp by creating a proprietary flour or concentrate to be used in a new generation of plant-based, nutrient rich gluten-free food, beverage and healthcare related products.

About Plant & Co. Brands Ltd.

Plant & Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTC PINK: EURPF) is a vertically integrated enterprise focused on the health and wellness sector.

For additional information, please contact: ir@plantandco.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including with respect to the closing of the Transaction and the business plans and prospects of Holy Crap and the Company. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70522


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 0,09 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
Net income 2019 -6,98 M -5,50 M -5,50 M
Net cash 2019 0,30 M 0,24 M 0,24 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,68x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 40,7 M 31,9 M 32,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 104x
EV / Sales 2019 182x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,3%
Chart PLANT & CO. BRANDS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Plant & Co. Brands Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shawn Moniz Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Dean Callaway Chief Financial Officer
Radu Puscasu Vice President-Technology
Marco Contardi Independent Director & Corporate Counsel
Lindsay Hamelin Director & Legal Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLANT & CO. BRANDS LTD.1,233.33%32
ORACLE CORPORATION18.50%184 826
SAP SE-14.56%149 089
SERVICENOW INC.93.04%106 302
INTUIT INC.40.98%101 933
DOCUSIGN, INC.219.90%44 229
