Plant&Co's Holy Crap Breakfast Cereal in Over 600 Stores Across Canada

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2021) - Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTC PINK: VGANF) ("Plant&Co" or the "Company"), a modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods, is pleased to report its healthy and delicious Holy Crap breakfast cereals are now in 600 stores across Canada.

Holy Crap breakfast cereal is a high-quality product that tastes greats, helps maintain a healthy gut, and makes consumers feel good inside and out. Holy Crap offers four distinct SKUs all of which contain certified organic, non-GMO, kosher and gluten free ingredients, such as hemp seed, buckwheat, chia seeds, and gluten-free oats. The tasty, nutrient-packed breakfast cereals have high levels of essential amino and fatty acids, a kick of fiber, and are free from the top 9 allergens and free from any additives like added flavors, preservatives, chemicals, color, salt, or oils.



Holy Crap Breakfast Cereals - healthy Gut, healthy mind!



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

"Most of the existing 600 stores selling Holy Crap breakfast cereals are located in Western Canada, so there is significant room for expansion through Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces," said Donna Reddy, President of Plant&Co. "With new flavours and a marketplace seeking healthy breakfast cereal alternatives, Holy Crap breakfast cereal is well positioned for growth. There is emerging research that connects a healthy gut with a healthy mind, and our Holy Crap customer reviews continue to confirm that our certified organic, non-GMO, kosher and gluten free breakfast cereals contribute to a healthful digestive tract."

As featured on CBC's Dragons Den, Holy Crap is focused on creating innovative brands and products inspired to improve lives through simple, quality ingredients. The Holy Crap products are manufactured in Gibsons, British Columbia and are available at 600 locations across Canada including many well-known Canadian retailers such as Whole Foods, Save-On-Foods and London Drugs, as well as online through its website at www.holycrap.com and through www.amazon.ca.

The market for breakfast cereals is large and growing. According to a recent analyst report by The Business Research Company, the global breakfast cereal market is expected to grow from $56.86 billion in 2020 to $60.07 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. While the year-over-year growth is contributable to companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the impact of COVID-19, future market growth is estimated at a CAGR of 6% reaching $75.44 billion by 2025. Growing adoption of convenience foods and rising health consciousness are likely to augment the demand for breakfast cereals over the forecast period. Furthermore, consciousness among people to consume healthy products, mostly in western countries, also plays a vital role in generating demand. Rising awareness among people in emerging economies regarding health benefits associated with breakfast cereals is poised to create ample opportunities for new market entrants.

The Company announces that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase a total of 1,075,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.255 per share for a period of two years to certain officers and directors in accordance with the provisions of its stock option plan.

About Plant&Co

Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTC PINK: VGANF) is modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods. It offers a growing number of delicious plant-based food products through two leading plant-based brands Holy Crap Foods Inc. and YamChops, the vegan butcher. For more information please visit: www.HolyCrap.com www.YamChops.com www.PlantandCo.com.

About Holy Crap Foods Inc.

At Holy Crap Foods Inc. our mission is to create products that create a healthy gut through simple, quality ingredients that ultimately feed the connection between gut and mind. Holy Crap is an organic breakfast cereal for today's consumer that expects their food to work hard for them. Our great tasting cereal helps maintain a healthy gut which creates a happy mind. For more information on the healthy and high-quality breakfast cereals visit: www.HolyCrap.com.

