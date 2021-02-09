Plant&Co's YamChops Posts a 689% Increase in Online Plant-Based Food Products Sales

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2021) - Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTC Pink: VGANF) ("Plant&Co" or the "Company"), a modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods, is pleased to provide an update on the recent acquisition of various Canadian corporations doing business as YamChopsTM~ Grown Not RaisedTM ~ ("YamChops").

YamChops, which specializes in the preparation, distribution, and retail sales of over 20 plus proprietary plant-based meats, chicken, pork, fish, and various other vegan food products, experienced 689% increase in online sales in the second half of 2020 versus the same period in 2019. The increase of sales from the YamChops website is attributable to local marketing efforts, the increasing popularity of plant-based foods, as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While YamChops had a great year in 2020 across its wide selection of plant-based foods, we wanted to highlight the online sales from our website as research shows that both plant-based food and online shopping are two of the fastest growing segments in the food industry," said Shawn Moniz, CEO of Plant&Co. "YamChops is known for its high-quality foods that taste great, and its customer service that is second to none. Products such as Crabless "Crab" Cakes, Montreal Style "Steak" and Chick*n Schnitzel are leading the online sales revolution. We will leverage the success YamChops achieved in 2020 in both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) revenue channels and build on the recent growth in popularity of these healthy meat and dairy product alternatives to expand our newly acquired business."

Once featured on TV's famous Dragons Den, named NOW Magazine Reader's Choice Award for "Best Butcher & Best Deli" in Toronto, and recently recognized in a Wall Street Journal article as a leader in the race for a piece of the faux-meat market, YamChops is North America's first Plant-Based Butcher Shop. For over 12 successful years, it has specialized in the development, preparation, and distribution of plant-based meats and other vegan food products. YamChops has a retail location in the heart of Toronto's food district, a dynamic website, and it enjoys a high demand on five of the most popular food delivery platforms: Uber Eats, Skip the Dishes, Door Dash, Corner Shop and Ritual One.

Plant&Co's strategy is to leverage their existing distribution networks and B2B relationships for large and bulk ordering of plant-based product already in place with nation-wide distributors and retailers, such as Grande Cheese, United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI), Whole Foods, London Drugs, Save On Foods, Organic Garage, Nature's Emporium, Choices Markets, The Big Carrot, Natural Foods Ambrosia, and Natures Fare Markets, to rapidly grow and expand the 20 plus proprietary plant-based products of YamChops to new and emerging markets not only in Canada but to the explosive US markets. YamChops currently has B2B distribution to Sobey's London, Pusateri's, and Nature's Emporium.

Today, plant-based food products have entered the mainstream and are included on shopping lists of many consumers across North America. The sales of plant-based meats in North America, a food category that did not exist a decade ago, grew to almost US $800 million in 2019, up 37 per cent from 2017. According to research firm Euromonitor International, plant-based meats sales could reach over US $2.5 billion by 2023.

About Plant&Co. Brands Ltd.

Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTC Pink: VGANF) is modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods. For more information please visit: www.PlantandCo.com.

About YamChops

YamChops is a plant-based butcher shop based in Toronto, Ontario. Vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians and even meat enthusiasts love visiting the beautifully curated shop located in the heart of Toronto's food district. Whether customers sample YamChops' Tunaless "Tuna", Chick*n Schnitzel, Szechuan "Beef", Montreal Style "Steak", or browse their vegan grocery market assisted by its knowledgeable staff, customers will have an unforgettable experience at YamChops vegan butcher shop. YamChops' mission is to provide extraordinary plant-based foods and provide extraordinary service to its customers, with a vision to expand its plant based culinary experience and make YamChops the destination of choice for all consumers. For more product information please visit: www.YamChops.com.

About Holy Crap Foods Inc.

At Holy Crap Foods Inc. our mission is to create products that create a healthy gut through simple, quality ingredients that ultimately feed the connection between gut and mind. Holy Crap is an organic breakfast cereal for today's consumer that expects their food to work hard for them. Our great tasting cereal helps maintain a healthy gut which creates a happy mind. For more information on the healthy and high-quality breakfast cereals visit: www.HolyCrap.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Shawn Moniz

Chief Executive Officer

Plant & Co. Brands Ltd.

ir@plantandco.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the expectations, intentions, plans and future actions of the Company and YamChops. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Plant&Co. or YamChops described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73996